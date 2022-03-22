https://sputniknews.com/20220322/prince-william-kate-middletons-jamaica-visit-may-be-marred-by-calls-for-atonement--reparations-1094079797.html
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Jamaica Visit May Be Marred By Calls For 'Atonement & Reparations'
Earlier, when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Belize as part of their Caribbean tour marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the visit was marred by... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to face protests calling for slavery reparations as their Caribbean tour takes them to Jamaica for a two-day stay.Arranged by the Advocates Network, a human rights coalition of Jamaican activists and equalities organisations, a demonstration has been planned near the British High Commission in the capital, Kingston, at around 10.30am. this Tuesday, reported The Independent.As the country marks its 60th anniversary of independence, co-organiser of the protest Nora Blake was cited by the outlet as saying:Furthermore, an open letter, which reads, “We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration!” has been signed by over a hundred prominent Jamaicans.It accused British royals of perpetrating “the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind”, offering a 60-point breakdown of the reasons why an “apology and reparations” are warranted.The letter goes on to urge the Duke of Cambridge to apologise “for British crimes against humanity, including but not limited to, the exploitation of the indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans (and) the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colocalisation”.‘Charm Offensive’Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Central American nation of Belize, with Kensington Palace confirming on Saturday that the couple’s first planned engagement at a cacao farm was scrapped following a protest by local residents about the royal family’s colonial ties, as well as plans to land a helicopter in a community sports field “without permission”.Furthermore, residents from the indigenous Mayan village of Indian Creek, Toledo District, turned out to demonstrate against the royal visit, holding signs that read, “colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince” and “not your land, not your decision”.According to royal experts, the couple’s Caribbean tour to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas from 19 March to 26 March in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is part of a “charm offensive”. The royals are purportedly seeking to shore up support for the monarchy in the Commonwealth after Barbados became the latest country to remove the Queen as head of state while addressing “the atrocity of slavery”. There are reportedly growing calls for Jamaica to follow suit. Currently, only 15 countries continue to recognise Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, including the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.A Kensington Palace spokesperson was cited as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “very much looking forward” to thanking communities across Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas for showing their support for the Queen.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to face protests calling for slavery reparations as their Caribbean tour takes them to Jamaica for a two-day stay.
Arranged by the Advocates Network, a human rights coalition of Jamaican activists and equalities organisations, a demonstration has been planned near the British High Commission in the capital, Kingston, at around 10.30am. this Tuesday, reported The Independent.
As the country marks its 60th anniversary of independence, co-organiser of the protest Nora Blake was cited by the outlet as saying:
“It is important as we turn 60 years old as an independent nation that we stand as ‘adults’ on solid ethical, moral and human justice grounds to say to Britain, who was once our 'parent', that you have done wrong in enriching yourselves off of chattel slavery and colonialism… Morally this requires an apology, and it is only just that reparations be made”.
Furthermore, an open letter
, which reads, “We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration!” has been signed by over a hundred prominent Jamaicans.
It accused British royals of perpetrating “the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind”, offering a 60-point breakdown of the reasons why an “apology and reparations” are warranted.
“You, who may one day lead the British monarchy, are direct beneficiaries of the wealth accumulated by the Royal family over centuries, including that stemming from the trafficking and enslavement of Africans. You, therefore, have the unique opportunity to redefine the relationship between the British monarchy and the people of Jamaica. If you choose to do so, we urge you to start with an apology and recognition of the need for atonement and reparations”.
The letter goes on to urge the Duke of Cambridge to apologise “for British crimes against humanity, including but not limited to, the exploitation of the indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans (and) the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colocalisation”.
‘Charm Offensive’
Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Central American nation of Belize, with Kensington Palace confirming on Saturday that the couple’s first planned engagement at a cacao farm was scrapped following a protest by local residents about the royal family’s colonial ties, as well as plans to land a helicopter in a community sports field “without permission”.
Furthermore, residents from the indigenous Mayan village of Indian Creek, Toledo District, turned out to demonstrate against the royal visit, holding signs that read, “colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince” and “not your land, not your decision”.
According to royal experts, the couple’s Caribbean tour to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas from 19 March to 26 March in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is part of a “charm offensive”.
The royals are purportedly seeking to shore up support for the monarchy in the Commonwealth after Barbados
became the latest country to remove the Queen as head of state while addressing “the atrocity of slavery”.
There are reportedly growing calls for Jamaica to follow suit. Currently, only 15 countries continue to recognise Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, including the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
30 November 2021, 05:25 GMT
A Kensington Palace spokesperson was cited as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “very much looking forward” to thanking communities across Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas for showing their support for the Queen.