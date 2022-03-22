https://sputniknews.com/20220322/prince-andrew-reportedly-determined-to-honour-father-by-attending-prince-philips-memorial-service-1094089715.html

Prince Andrew Reportedly Determined to Honour Father By Attending Prince Philip’s Memorial Service

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. The embattled royal last month... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew is expected to attend his father, the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on 29 March, PA Media reported, citing his spokesperson.The British royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as other European royals, will be gathering to remember the Queen’s husband, who passed away last year at the age of 99, according to UK media.Prince Harry has already said he will not be attending, citing "security" reasons. but Queen Elizabeth II is expected to attend, despite missing the Commonwealth Service Day earlier due to concerns surrounding her traveling from Windsor Castle.The embattled Duke of York, who quit all royal duties in November 2019 amid fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, is reportedly determined to honour his father by being present at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip. If that is indeed the case, it would mark the royal’s first public outing since he struck an out-of-court settlement with his sex assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre.Giuffre had claimed the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell had trafficked her out to have sex with the Duke of York on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor by US law. Prince Andrew vehemently denied her accusations and any wrongdoing.The financial deal, believed to exceed £12 million ($15,7), including a £2 million ($2,6) contribution to Virginia Giuffre’s sex trafficking charity, was finalized on 8 March, reported The Telegraph.In his settlement deal, the Duke of York, 62, who has since stepped down from official duties and been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, accepted that she was a “victim of abuse”, and contrary to his “car crash” ‘Newsnight’ interview on 16 November 2019, “regrets his association” with billionaire Epstein.The convicted tycoon died behind bars in 2019 while held on sex trafficking charges."The payment was received, the settlement we announced last month has been completed. We are obviously very pleased with the outcome," Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, was cited as saying by CNN, while refusing to disclose the amount the two parties agreed upon.The financial deal is believed to have been paid by Queen Elizabeth II, who also purportedly privately funded her second son’s legal battle with Giuffre.Prince Andrew’s brother, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir of the British throne, is also said to have made a significant financial contribution to the settlement, as is suggested as being the one who urged the Duke to settle with his accuser.The decision was ostensibly taken to avoid further hurting the reputation of the monarchy in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

