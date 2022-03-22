International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/no-survivors-found-after-plane-crash-in-southern-china-1094088101.html
No Survivors Found After Plane Crash in Southern China
No Survivors Found After Plane Crash in Southern China
The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday. 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-22T13:11+0000
2022-03-22T13:54+0000
china
plane crash
survivors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094088775_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5be2dca4a2a32bcc1f3fee3f46eb41eb.jpg
No survivors have been found after a Boeing 737 plane crashed during a domestic flight from Kunming to Guangzhou on 21 March, the country's authorities have confirmed. "So far, no survivors have been found," Tao Zhu, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Administration, told reporters.The search and rescue operation is continuing, the official said, adding that the plane's black box has not yet been found either. According to Tao, the investigation into the cause of the crash is very difficult due to the severe damage of the crashed aircraft. Earlier, Chinese President Xi ordered an investigation into what could have caused the country's worst aircraft accident in decades. Hours after the search and rescue operation began, local media reported that no survivors had been found in the wreckage of Flight MU-5735. The plane reportedly descended the 20,000 feet to the ground in just over a minute and crashed in a forested mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094088775_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf67c3e09177144a960c343d7e762778.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, plane crash, survivors

No Survivors Found After Plane Crash in Southern China

13:11 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 22.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / STRThis photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows rescuers resting as they work at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region.
This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows rescuers resting as they work at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
SubscribeGoogle news
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday.
No survivors have been found after a Boeing 737 plane crashed during a domestic flight from Kunming to Guangzhou on 21 March, the country's authorities have confirmed.
"So far, no survivors have been found," Tao Zhu, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Administration, told reporters.
The search and rescue operation is continuing, the official said, adding that the plane's black box has not yet been found either. According to Tao, the investigation into the cause of the crash is very difficult due to the severe damage of the crashed aircraft.
Earlier, Chinese President Xi ordered an investigation into what could have caused the country's worst aircraft accident in decades.
Hours after the search and rescue operation began, local media reported that no survivors had been found in the wreckage of Flight MU-5735. The plane reportedly descended the 20,000 feet to the ground in just over a minute and crashed in a forested mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала