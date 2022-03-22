International
Neymar Pips Lionel Messi to Become Ligue 1's Top Earner With Monthly Salary of $4.5 Million
Neymar Pips Lionel Messi to Become Ligue 1's Top Earner With Monthly Salary of $4.5 Million
Second place is not a term with which Lionel Messi is familiar as the Argentine footballer is not known for being anything but on top. However, there seems to... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
Neymar has eclipsed his good friend, Lionel Messi, by becoming the highest paid footballer in Ligue 1, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. Although the two men played together for several years at Barcelona, for the first time in his career, the Brazilian forward has toppled Messi from top spot with a monthly wage of $4.5 million.Messi, whose previous contract with the Blaugrana was well over $600 million over a four-year period, came in second place with earnings of $3.64 million per-month.Neymar and Messi are followed by the third member of PSG's holy trio, Kylian Mbappe, who receives a cool $2.44 million each month from the French giants. All top-10 earners in Ligue 1 belong to PSG with Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Keylor Navas, Angel Di Maria, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma taking respectively the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions.One notable absentee from the prestigious list is former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who came 12th with a miserly $873,000.
Neymar Pips Lionel Messi to Become Ligue 1's Top Earner With Monthly Salary of $4.5 Million

19:02 GMT 22.03.2022
© REUTERS / RICARDO MORAESCopa America 2021 - Semi Final - Brazil v Peru - Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 5, 2021 Brazil's Neymar reacts
Copa America 2021 - Semi Final - Brazil v Peru - Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 5, 2021 Brazil's Neymar reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© REUTERS / RICARDO MORAES
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Second place is not a term with which Lionel Messi is familiar as the Argentine footballer is not known for being anything but on top. However, there seems to have been a disturbance in the force at Paris Saint-Germain where he has played second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe. Furthermore, he's no longer the club's top earner.
Neymar has eclipsed his good friend, Lionel Messi, by becoming the highest paid footballer in Ligue 1, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

Although the two men played together for several years at Barcelona, for the first time in his career, the Brazilian forward has toppled Messi from top spot with a monthly wage of $4.5 million.

Messi, whose previous contract with the Blaugrana was well over $600 million over a four-year period, came in second place with earnings of $3.64 million per-month.

Neymar and Messi are followed by the third member of PSG's holy trio, Kylian Mbappe, who receives a cool $2.44 million each month from the French giants.

All top-10 earners in Ligue 1 belong to PSG with Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Keylor Navas, Angel Di Maria, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma taking respectively the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions.

One notable absentee from the prestigious list is former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who came 12th with a miserly $873,000.
