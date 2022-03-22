https://sputniknews.com/20220322/new-book-suggests-tensions-frustrations-between-biden-and-harris-1094094685.html

New Book Suggests Tensions, Frustrations Between Biden and Harris

US President Joe Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, blamed US Vice President Kamala Harris for tension within the administration, according to... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

The book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” is set to be released in May but Politico’s Playbook newsletter is already publishing some of the juicier quotes.According to the book, allies to the Vice President were becoming increasingly frustrated with the portfolio of issues she was tasked to tackle, observing she was not set up for success. This created tension within the administration that Bedingfield blamed directly on Harris.Harris did not win any delegates during her 2020 presidential campaign.In response, Bedingfield denied the book's account in an email to Politico “The fact that no one working on this book bothered to call to fact check this unattributed claim tells you what you need to know[.]” Bedingfield also called Harris a “force in this administration.”Harris was tasked with shoring up voting rights for Americans, an issue she asked to tackle. However, she reportedly grew frustrated with an apparent lack of support from the Biden administration as the bill languished in the Senate.Martin and Burns also write that the US first lady, Jill Biden, was not happy with the choice of Harris as Joe’s running mate. “Speaking in confidence with a close adviser to her husband’s campaign, the future first lady posed a pointed question. There are millions of people in the United States, she began. Why, she asked, do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?”In what ended up being the peak of Harris’ presidential campaign, she made headlines during the second democratic presidential primary debate by verbally attacking Biden over his history of working with segregationists.The moment went viral but did not have a major impact on her campaign, according to polls at the time.A spokesperson for the first lady issued the same statement it has for similar reporting on the 2020 campaign, according to Politico “Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate. The first lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them.”Among other allegations in the book is that Biden threatened to fire staffers over negative stories being leaked in the press after reports from unnamed sources suggested that the Harris office was dysfunctional.“This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” is set for release on May 3rd.

