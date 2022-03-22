LIVE UPDATES: One Civilian Killed, 32 Injured in DPR in Past 24 Hours After Shelling by Kiev Forces

At least one civilian was killed and 32 others were injured as a result of shelling by Kiev forces on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire said.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces hit 137 military facilities in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, launched to protect the civilian population of the Donbass region and to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, has entered its 27th day.
