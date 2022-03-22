LIVE UPDATES: One Civilian Killed, 32 Injured in DPR in Past 24 Hours After Shelling by Kiev Forces

Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day

Russian armed forces have destroyed 137 military facilities of Ukraine, including eight weapon depots, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



"Over the [past] day, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 137 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are six command posts, two installations of multiple launch rocket systems, one anti-aircraft missile systems, eight warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 101 places of accumulation of military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.



The Russian forces also shot down 14 drones, including one Bayraktar, he said, adding that a group of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers overnight.



"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 230 unmanned aerial vehicles, 181 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 154 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,312 units of special military vehicles," the spokesman added.