Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: One Civilian Killed, 32 Injured in DPR in Past 24 Hours After Shelling by Kiev Forces
ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic conduct a sweep in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic.

LIVE UPDATES: One Civilian Killed, 32 Injured in DPR in Past 24 Hours After Shelling by Kiev Forces

08:06 GMT 22.03.2022
Being updated
As of 21 March, the civilian death toll in the Ukraine-Russia conflict exceeded 900 people, with more than 1,500 others injured, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.
At least one civilian was killed and 32 others were injured as a result of shelling by Kiev forces on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire said.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces hit 137 military facilities in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, launched to protect the civilian population of the Donbass region and to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, has entered its 27th day.
08:18 GMT 22.03.2022
JCCC: Ukrainian Forces Fired 15,451 Shells, Including 19 'Tochka-U' Missiles and 1,087 'Grad' Missiles, at DPR in 33 Days
08:07 GMT 22.03.2022
Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day
Russian armed forces have destroyed 137 military facilities of Ukraine, including eight weapon depots, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"Over the [past] day, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 137 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are six command posts, two installations of multiple launch rocket systems, one anti-aircraft missile systems, eight warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 101 places of accumulation of military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian forces also shot down 14 drones, including one Bayraktar, he said, adding that a group of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers overnight.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 230 unmanned aerial vehicles, 181 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 154 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,312 units of special military vehicles," the spokesman added.
