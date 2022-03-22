https://sputniknews.com/20220322/is-ukraine-conflict-the-beginning-of-the-end-of-unipolarity---1094064958.html

Is Ukraine Conflict the Beginning of the End of Unipolarity?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss the anniversary of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and its parallels to the current conflict in Ukraine in the propaganda pushed by mainstream media, the prioritization of funding war and death over constructive projects and the essentials of life by the US government, the propaganda being used to encourage the Biden administration to climb the escalation ladder and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and the pernicious pervasiveness of pro-war propaganda and the effects it has on the anti-war movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kayla Popouchet, a Peruvian-Haitian worker, student, and anti-imperialist to discuss the release of former Peruvian dictator Alberto Fujimori from prison, the crimes against humanity that Fujimori carried out as president and was convicted of, the corrupt political games that were originally played with his release by former Peruvian officials have set the stage for this release, and how this fits into the right-wing assault against current Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss Lia Thomas’ historic victory as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA championship in Division I history and the intense transphobic backlash that has followed her victory, how the demonization of Lia Thomas fits into the broader right-wing assault on LGBTQ people and the caricature they paint of transgender women, and how these transphobic attacks have already been used against cisgender women and how they will continue to be used to demonize cisgender women.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including his upcoming piece “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U.S. Fascism” to discuss the reorientation of US economic imperialism following the consequences of its actions against Russia and what it means for the future of the global economic system, the censorship of anti-war voices and the 24/7 nature of the propaganda cycle pushing for further NATO aggression in Ukraine, and the bloodthirsty desire of the US and NATO to fight Russia down to the last Ukrainian.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

