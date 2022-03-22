https://sputniknews.com/20220322/injuries-structural-damage-reported-as-tornadoes-thrash-central-texas-before-heading-east-1094072093.html

Injuries, Structural Damage Reported as Tornadoes Thrash Central Texas Before Heading East

Injuries, Structural Damage Reported as Tornadoes Thrash Central Texas Before Heading East

On Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a ‘moderate risk’ warning for several areas in east... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T04:04+0000

2022-03-22T04:04+0000

2022-03-22T04:03+0000

texas

tornadoes

high winds

injuries

damage

meteorology

storm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094071781_0:81:2981:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_d1b693de96c71e2867e3c21bdaee3bf1.jpg

Several reports of human injuries and structural damage have been logged by emergency officials as a series of tornadoes touched down in areas spanning from Austin, Texas, to the state’s northern border with Oklahoma.Jacksboro, Texas, was one of the first areas to report structural damage associated with the severe weather. Emergency responders servicing Jack County were dispatched around 4:00 CST to assist with “major damage” in the town. “Trees are down blocking highways, major damage reported to houses,” read the area scanner. The town’s local high school also sustained significant damage, as seen in images uploaded to social media by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey. No children were injured, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth outlet.Search and rescue missions were necessary in the nearby city of Bowie, Texas–approximately 35 miles from Jacksboro–after multiple structures were pummeled by at least one tornado. Weather.com suggests the tornado may have remained grounded as it traversed northeast from Jacksboro to Bowie.Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said the Monday weather system brought extreme damage to areas east of the town. At least four people suffered injuries, according to Emergency Manager Kelly McNabb. Several early tornado reports were attributed to the Interstate-35 (I-35) corridor stretching from central Texas through southern Oklahoma. More than 30 million people remain at risk of damaging winds, hail, and severe storms, including the formation of tornadoes. Areas on high alert include, but are not limited to, New Orleans, Louisiana, Jackson Mississippi, and the Texas capital city of Austin, as well as Houston, and the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area.An elongated, upper-level low is a key contributing factor to the strong vertical winds observed on Monday, according to meteorologist Bob Henson. Although the low’s strong upward motion is commonly associated with severe weather, conditions could also set the stage for several days of thunderstorms.Experts theorize that powerful and dangerous storms will continue to develop as the low progresses into southern Mississippi and Alabama. A squall line–less prone to produce violent and severe tornadoes than an isolated supercell–is expected to form around Tuesday afternoon or evening.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

texas, tornadoes, high winds, injuries, damage, meteorology, storm