https://sputniknews.com/20220322/icrc-willing-to-facilitate-evacuation-via-humanitarian-corridors-in-ukraine-1094079531.html

ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine

ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is eager to work on establishing humanitarian corridors in Ukraine... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T09:51+0000

2022-03-22T09:51+0000

2022-03-22T09:56+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

red cross

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101524/10/1015241062_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1b9ec427d1d55d4ee0830ac4f5b49538.jpg

The ICRC president was visiting the eastern European country from 14-18 March."We are very much committed to facilitate agreement [on humanitarian corridors], but the agreement and the consensus have to happen between the military on the ground who are in control of the territories, who have the power to decide on decontaminating exit routes and de-mining exit routes," Maurer said.The official noted the ICRC's involvement in evacuation of people from the city of Sumy last week.According to the president, ICRC members recently managed to escape the city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces, along with thousands of other people."We are preparing, pre-organizing a humanitarian assistance into Mariupol but it is still a little bit away and we are just building the logistics so when the road is clear hopefully soon that we can deliver humanitarian assistance into Mariupol," Maurer explained.According to the UN refugee agency, around 3.5 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries, of which 230,000 came to Russia, since the start of hostilities. Around 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received more than 250 million Swiss francs ($268 million) for its activities in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation, ICRC President said."Because of the generosity of our donors we are already more financed and we have already received more than 250 million. So we will certainly plan and spend this money for good purposes and for humanitarian assistance in the whole of Ukraine," Maurer said, noting that the organization made a provisional appeal of 153 million Swiss francs ($164 million). Before the recent hostilities, the ICRC was spending about 75 million Swiss francs a year in Ukraine.Maurer said he had discussed expanding humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and a prisoner exchange with the country's government.The official also drew attention to the organization's wide range of activities, which include addressing displacement, ensuring respect for the Geneva conventions, working on missing people, as well as providing medical services, water, sanitation and basic daily goods. Another major issue is helping those traumatized by warfare and in need of psychological support."So ICRC is really working on the broad agenda of bringing humanitarian goods to people but also addressing some of the difficult issues of prisoners of war, detained, deceased, missing [people]," Maurer stated.The official also said that Kiev still has working health and social infrastructure, despite fighting during the Russian military operation, but Kharkiv and Mariupol are among the cities where the humanitarian situation is dire.President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik that his organization was talking to the Russian Red Cross about increasing support for refugees from Ukraine coming to Russia amid Moscow's military operation."ICRC is ready to continue to work on both sides and on all sides of neighbors of Ukraine including Russia. And we are in talks with the Russian Red Cross on what is needed to support their reception of displaced people coming to [the Russian city of] Rostov and other cities. We are ready to increase that operation," Maurer said.According to the president, the ICRC has worked with the Red Cross Federation and national societies to establish basic family reunification in neighboring countries, specifically Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Poland.Maurer will pay a three-day visit to Moscow Wednesday to Friday, the Russian office of the organization said.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation to “demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,” responding to calls from the breakaway Donbass republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

https://sputniknews.com/20220320/russian-forces-close-to-defeating-ukrainian-nationalist-battalion-donbass-defence-ministry-says-1094034710.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, red cross, russia