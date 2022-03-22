https://sputniknews.com/20220322/french-government-calls-for-calm-dialogue-after-death-of-corsican-nationalist-1094090795.html

French Government Calls for Calm, Dialogue After Death of Corsican Nationalist

French Government Calls for Calm, Dialogue After Death of Corsican Nationalist

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal on Tuesday urged Corsica to remain calm and promised that investigators will do their job of... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T14:30+0000

2022-03-22T14:30+0000

2022-03-22T14:30+0000

france

dialogue

corsica

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094090538_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_bae06183535354387c7f3bc86875dbd3.jpg

Corsica witnessed unrest after Colonna, who was serving a life sentence in a French prison since 2011 for the murder of a Corsican prefect, was attacked by another inmate and hospitalized in a coma in early March. Protesters demanded that Colonna be transferred from the French mainland to the island. Earlier this week, Colonna was reported dead."Now we must call for calm and dialogue,” Attal told Europe 1 radio, stressing that the ongoing investigation will shed light on the circumstances and find those responsible for Colonna’s death.The suspected attacker, a 36-year-old Cameroonian convicted of plotting a terrorist attack, reportedly beat and strangled Colonna for badmouthing prophet Muhammad.

france

corsica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, dialogue, corsica