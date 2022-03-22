International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/french-government-calls-for-calm-dialogue-after-death-of-corsican-nationalist-1094090795.html
14:30 GMT 22.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 13, 2022 in Bastia, protesters hold a portrait of Yvan Colonna during a rally to pay tribute to the pro-independence activist after he was assaulted in the prison of Arles
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 13, 2022 in Bastia, protesters hold a portrait of Yvan Colonna during a rally to pay tribute to the pro-independence activist after he was assaulted in the prison of Arles - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal on Tuesday urged Corsica to remain calm and promised that investigators will do their job of establishing the circumstances of the death of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna.
Corsica witnessed unrest after Colonna, who was serving a life sentence in a French prison since 2011 for the murder of a Corsican prefect, was attacked by another inmate and hospitalized in a coma in early March. Protesters demanded that Colonna be transferred from the French mainland to the island. Earlier this week, Colonna was reported dead.

"Now we must call for calm and dialogue,” Attal told Europe 1 radio, stressing that the ongoing investigation will shed light on the circumstances and find those responsible for Colonna’s death.

The suspected attacker, a 36-year-old Cameroonian convicted of plotting a terrorist attack, reportedly beat and strangled Colonna for badmouthing prophet Muhammad.
