https://sputniknews.com/20220322/drinks-instead-of-training-french-journalist-reveals-neymars-latest-psg-antics-1094086929.html

Drinks Instead of Training: French Journalist Reveals Neymar's Latest PSG Antics

Drinks Instead of Training: French Journalist Reveals Neymar's Latest PSG Antics

Ever since Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dream of winning their maiden UEFA Champions League ended in a stunning loss to Real Madrid earlier this month, the... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T13:52+0000

2022-03-22T13:52+0000

2022-03-22T13:52+0000

sport

sport

sport

neymar

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

lionel messi

lionel messi

champions league

champions league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093770449_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbdbebabd463074fea5a96b745b9d64.jpg

PSG's Champions League exit and their subsequent 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco in the French league has opened a Pandora's Box. The club's central figures are being blamed for their failures on the pitch, with Neymar receiving a fair share of criticism from all quarters.However, the Brazilian playmaker hasn't taken the criticism constructively. Instead, he's behaved quite strangely for the past two weeks, a French journalist has revealed to the country's radio station RMC.The scribe, named Daniel Riolo, even accused the 30-year-old football star of completely shunning training with his PSG colleagues and turning up drunk at the club's practice ground."Neymar hardly trains anymore, he arrives in a sorry state, almost drunk", Riolo told RMC Sport."That's the way it is, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG", he added.Despite Neymar's increasing antics at Parc des Princes, the club's management is yet to take any action against him.Riolo noted that instead of taking strong measures against such behaviour, PSG's reaction to their current mess has been disappointing."PSG are no longer a club. There is no common thread. The coach no longer exists, the president has not said a word", he claimed."After such a disaster, the bolts should have been tightened. But, nothing. Neither from [sporting director] Leonardo nor from [president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. A total defeat", the media professional added.While Riolo was scathing in his remarks against Neymar, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has also faced severe backlash from the Paris-based team's supporters, as he was booed by them in a recent a Ligue 1 game.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, neymar, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), lionel messi, lionel messi, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, drunk, drunk, sputnik, football, football, football team, football legend, football club, footballer