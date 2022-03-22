https://sputniknews.com/20220322/donald-trump-jr-former-trump-staffers-reportedly-start-news-aggregation-app-1094091331.html

Donald Trump Jr., Former Trump Staffers Reportedly Start News Aggregation App

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump Jr. alongside other previous staffers of former President Donald Trump is launching a free news aggregation application to... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

The app, known as MxM (minute by minute) News, will curate news stories from an array of publishers and will be available for download on both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android devices, the report said.The founders hope that the app will compete with similar products such as Apple News, Google News and Drudge Report, the report added.The tech project comes following several other efforts by former Trump associates to break into online and media spaces often touted as left-of-center by the previous administration, including Trump’s own Truth Social platform and former aide Jason Miller’s social app Gettr.

