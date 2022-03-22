https://sputniknews.com/20220322/danone-may-suspend-production-shipments-in-spain-during-transport-strike-1094090439.html

Danone May Suspend Production, Shipments in Spain During Transport Strike

Danone May Suspend Production, Shipments in Spain During Transport Strike

MADRID (Sputnik) - The French food giant Danone may be forced to suspend the operation of its plants in Spain and, as a result, production and supply of its... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T14:21+0000

2022-03-22T14:21+0000

2022-03-22T14:21+0000

spain

danone

production

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102433/57/1024335769_0:239:4588:2820_1920x0_80_0_0_6bd9d68621935837385eb5a217499aa8.jpg

The strike has been going on in Spain since March 14, with protesters blocking roads and using violence against drivers not participating in the strike. The causes of the rally include the difficult situation in the transport sector, poor working conditions, and increases in gas and diesel prices, which accelerated even more after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Organizers of the strike have pledged to continue demonstrations until the government takes action on the issue of energy prices.According to the news agency, Danone considers suspending operations at its four dairy factories and three natural mineral water plants in Spain.Last Friday, the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Production (FIAB) said the strike has already led to losses of 600 million euros ($663 million) and endangered over 100,000 jobs. The most affected companies include those engaged in the production of perishable goods, such as fish, meat, dairy products, fruits, and others. Businesses and associations of the Spanish food industry have urged the authorities to end the strike.

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spain, danone, production, strike