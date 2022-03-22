https://sputniknews.com/20220322/chinese-state-media-reveals-no-survivors-yet-found-from-china-eastern-plane-crash-1094072349.html

Chinese State Media Reveals No Survivors Yet Found From China Eastern Plane Crash

Chinese State Media Reveals No Survivors Yet Found From China Eastern Plane Crash

No survivors have been found in the wreckage of Flight MU-5735, which descended towards the ground at over 20,000 feet in just over a minute. The China Eastern... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T04:20+0000

2022-03-22T04:20+0000

2022-03-22T04:19+0000

plane crash

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093711165_127:0:1373:701_1920x0_80_0_0_4960cc754d2f9aee25c016800b285ee3.jpg

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said over 18 hours after the plane crashed.The flight was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.Chinese President Xi Jinping, issued a statement following the crash calling for rescuers to do their utmost while the Chinese central government dispatched officials to the crash site in order to investigate its cause.Reports have detailed that a that fire ignited from the crash was so large it could be seen on NASA satellite images.Xinhua news agency reported that the crash created a deep pit in the mountainside, citing rescuer reports. A search crew, as well as drones, will be looking for the airplane’s black box, which is essential to plane crash investigations as it holds both flight data recordings as well as a cockpit voice recorder.The flight was leaving Kunming, the capital of the Yunnan Province, for a flight headed east towards Guangzhou, which should have taken an hour and a half. The plane was flying at an altitude of 29,100 feet and flying at a speed of 455 knots (523 mph). In over a minute, it plunged more than 21,000 feet. However, appearing to regain altitude at 8,000 feet, it ultimately failed and struck the ground.The plane was about an hour into its flight, and was nearing the point of when it was supposed to begin its descent into Guangzhou.Twin crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving Boeing's 737 Max planes prompted the grounding of their troubled model after the deadly crashes were caused by technical issues in the plane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System. Boeing attempted to pass off the faulty technology as the fault of the flight pilots, or as "human error" but later analysis proved the system was at the root of the crashes.That scandal cost the company over $2.5 billion after they were charged with conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration Aircraft Evaluation Group (FAA AEG).It has been reported that the Boeing 737-800 NG model that crashed on Monday is considered to be highly safe. It is a 6 year-old jet that preceded the faulty 737 Max as part of the Next Generation (NG) series responsible for only 11 fatal plane accidents out of 7,000 planes.The state has made the decision nonetheless to ground all 737-800s in China Eastern’s fleet, which, with 1,200 planes, means China has more planes of this model than of any other country.Rescue operations remain ongoing in the area. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220321/videos-purportedly-depicting-chilling-plane-crash-in-southern-china-emerge-online-1094049989.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

plane crash, china