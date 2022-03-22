International
Canada's Trudeau Announces Deal With Opposition to Remain in Power Through 2025
Canada’s Trudeau Announces Deal With Opposition to Remain in Power Through 2025
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a deal with the left-wing New Democratic Party to keep him and his minority...
canada
justin trudeau
canada
canada, justin trudeau

Canada’s Trudeau Announces Deal With Opposition to Remain in Power Through 2025

15:27 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 22.03.2022)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the NATO Secretary General during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the NATO Secretary General during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEPHANIE LECOCQ
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a deal with the left-wing New Democratic Party to keep him and his minority Liberal government in power through 2025.
"Today, I am announcing that the Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the New Democratic Party to deliver results for Canadians now. This supply and confidence agreement starts today and will be in place until the end of this parliament in 2025," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.
The deal will see the New Democrats the Liberals next four budgets and work toward implementing NDP priorities such as new dental and national pharmacare programs. Critics have warned against massive new spending, with Canada’s deficit standing at a record $282.67 billion and the national debt approaching $1 trillion.
The Prime Minister defended his decision, saying that the deal "strengthens democracy" and that democracy is not about toxicity and hyper partisanship.
Official opposition Conservative Interim Leader Candice Bergen called the deal a "Trudeau power grab."
"Eighty-two percent of voters did not vote for a Liberal-NDP government… these Canadian woke up this morning to the fact that they have been hoodwinked and deceived by their Prime Minister. This is nothing more than a Justin Trudeau power grab," Bergen said.
Bergen vowed to seek out Liberal parliamentarians, who, according to her, would oppose the new spending the Liberal-NDP coalition would seek.
In a social media post, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that the deal would "deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation."
By 2025, Trudeau will be Canada’s prime minister for a period of a decade, having assumed power in 2015. Asked about his future plans, Trudeau said he intends to serve Canadians through and beyond the next elections.
