BuzzFeed Investors Pressured CEO to Shutter Entire News Operation, Reports Say

Amid a sharp decline in revenue following its December 2021 initial public offering, investors in BuzzFeed have pressured the company to shut down its news... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

buzzfeed

us

initial public offering (ipo)

business

journalism

According to a Tuesday report by CNBC, top investors in the multimedia company have pressured BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti to shut down BuzzFeed News "amid what people familiar with the matter describe as broader investor concern that the division is weighing down the company," as CNBC put it.Among their reported expectations is that doing so would immediately add $300 million of market capitalization to BuzzFeed's stock, which has suffered since it went public in December.Earlier on Tuesday, Mark Schoofs, BuzzFeed News' editor-in-chief, announced he was stepping down, as were Tom Namako, the deputy editor in chief, and Ariel Kaminer, the executive editor of investigations, ahead of anticipated layoffs connected to budget cuts.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

