Biden's Counterproductive Call With Xi Hardens the Chinese Position
Biden's Counterproductive Call With Xi Hardens the Chinese Position
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ controversial gold medal in the women’s swimming league, Joe Biden’s manufactured family story, and if Trump can keep his throne as king of the GOP until 2024.
Guests:Tyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Joe Biden’s Totally Manufactured ‘Blue Collar’ BackgroundScottie Nell Hughes - Political Analyst | Can Trump Remain King of the GOP?In the first hour, Jamarl and Faran talked about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ controversial gold medal in the women’s swimming league and how Biden’s call with Xi Jinping didnt just fail, but in fact pushed China towards a future without the US as an ally.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on mainstream media dismissing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation,” the manufactured blue collar narrative of the Biden family, and how Hunter’s benders were fueled by resentment towards his father.In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the conversation to talk about the fine line teachers walk when talking about gender to children, if Trump could’ve defused the Russia-Ukraine crisis by making concessions on NATO expansion, and if Trump can keep his throne as king of the GOP until 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Tyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Joe Biden’s Totally Manufactured ‘Blue Collar’ Background
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Analyst | Can Trump Remain King of the GOP?
In the first hour, Jamarl and Faran talked about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ controversial gold medal in the women’s swimming league and how Biden’s call with Xi Jinping didnt just fail, but in fact pushed China towards a future without the US as an ally.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on mainstream media dismissing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation,” the manufactured blue collar narrative of the Biden family, and how Hunter’s benders were fueled by resentment towards his father.
In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the conversation to talk about the fine line teachers walk when talking about gender to children, if Trump could’ve defused the Russia-Ukraine crisis by making concessions on NATO expansion, and if Trump can keep his throne as king of the GOP until 2024.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.