https://sputniknews.com/20220322/belarus-kgb-says-eight-out-of-19-diplomats-at-ukraine-embassy-are-spies---report-1094093317.html

Belarus KGB Says Eight Out of 19 Diplomats at Ukraine Embassy Are Spies - Report

Belarus KGB Says Eight Out of 19 Diplomats at Ukraine Embassy Are Spies - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belarussian State Security Committee (KGB) has eliminated a Ukrainian spy network that worked under diplomatic cover, the state-run... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T16:30+0000

2022-03-22T16:30+0000

2022-03-22T17:00+0000

belarus

ukraine

espionage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106861/55/1068615599_0:34:1280:754_1920x0_80_0_0_20b097c9f32938dad1cf5e751b876dbf.jpg

According to Belta, the KGB said that it saw signs of espionage in the actions of several Ukrainian diplomats, adding that measures were taken to counter intelligence activities.The secret service employees are: adviser Yuri Pasik, first secretaries Sergey Vinnik, Vitaly Onofriychuk, and Roman Stepanov, consul, first secretary Ilya Zvenigorodsky, military attache Alexander Boluta, assistant military attache Sergey Katsuba, and official representative of the state border service of Ukraine at the Embassy, Dmitry Shmelev. This means that "representatives of the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine act from the position of the diplomatic institution," the statement added.

belarus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, ukraine, espionage