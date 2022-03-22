International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/belarus-kgb-says-eight-out-of-19-diplomats-at-ukraine-embassy-are-spies---report-1094093317.html
Belarus KGB Says Eight Out of 19 Diplomats at Ukraine Embassy Are Spies - Report
Belarus KGB Says Eight Out of 19 Diplomats at Ukraine Embassy Are Spies - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belarussian State Security Committee (KGB) has eliminated a Ukrainian spy network that worked under diplomatic cover, the state-run... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-22T16:30+0000
2022-03-22T17:00+0000
belarus
ukraine
espionage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106861/55/1068615599_0:34:1280:754_1920x0_80_0_0_20b097c9f32938dad1cf5e751b876dbf.jpg
According to Belta, the KGB said that it saw signs of espionage in the actions of several Ukrainian diplomats, adding that measures were taken to counter intelligence activities.The secret service employees are: adviser Yuri Pasik, first secretaries Sergey Vinnik, Vitaly Onofriychuk, and Roman Stepanov, consul, first secretary Ilya Zvenigorodsky, military attache Alexander Boluta, assistant military attache Sergey Katsuba, and official representative of the state border service of Ukraine at the Embassy, Dmitry Shmelev. This means that "representatives of the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine act from the position of the diplomatic institution," the statement added.
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106861/55/1068615599_116:0:1165:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0b73e9e12e2951b30fdfbbce4434155b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, ukraine, espionage

Belarus KGB Says Eight Out of 19 Diplomats at Ukraine Embassy Are Spies - Report

16:30 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 22.03.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bestalex / KGB headquarters in Minsk, BelarusKGB headquarters in Minsk, Belarus
KGB headquarters in Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bestalex / KGB headquarters in Minsk, Belarus
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belarussian State Security Committee (KGB) has eliminated a Ukrainian spy network that worked under diplomatic cover, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Tuesday.
According to Belta, the KGB said that it saw signs of espionage in the actions of several Ukrainian diplomats, adding that measures were taken to counter intelligence activities.
"There are 19 diplomats working at the embassy, eight of whom are also employed by various departments of the Ukrainian special task services," the KGB said in a statement, according to Belta.
The secret service employees are: adviser Yuri Pasik, first secretaries Sergey Vinnik, Vitaly Onofriychuk, and Roman Stepanov, consul, first secretary Ilya Zvenigorodsky, military attache Alexander Boluta, assistant military attache Sergey Katsuba, and official representative of the state border service of Ukraine at the Embassy, Dmitry Shmelev. This means that "representatives of the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine act from the position of the diplomatic institution," the statement added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала