Belarus KGB Says Eight Out of 19 Diplomats at Ukraine Embassy Are Spies - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belarussian State Security Committee (KGB) has eliminated a Ukrainian spy network that worked under diplomatic cover, the state-run...
According to Belta, the KGB said that it saw signs of espionage in the actions of several Ukrainian diplomats, adding that measures were taken to counter intelligence activities.The secret service employees are: adviser Yuri Pasik, first secretaries Sergey Vinnik, Vitaly Onofriychuk, and Roman Stepanov, consul, first secretary Ilya Zvenigorodsky, military attache Alexander Boluta, assistant military attache Sergey Katsuba, and official representative of the state border service of Ukraine at the Embassy, Dmitry Shmelev. This means that "representatives of the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine act from the position of the diplomatic institution," the statement added.
16:30 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 22.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belarussian State Security Committee (KGB) has eliminated a Ukrainian spy network that worked under diplomatic cover, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Tuesday.
According to Belta, the KGB said that it saw signs of espionage in the actions of several Ukrainian diplomats, adding that measures were taken to counter intelligence activities.
"There are 19 diplomats working at the embassy, eight of whom are also employed by various departments of the Ukrainian special task services," the KGB said in a statement, according to Belta.
The secret service employees are: adviser Yuri Pasik, first secretaries Sergey Vinnik, Vitaly Onofriychuk, and Roman Stepanov, consul, first secretary Ilya Zvenigorodsky, military attache Alexander Boluta, assistant military attache Sergey Katsuba, and official representative of the state border service of Ukraine at the Embassy, Dmitry Shmelev. This means that "representatives of the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine act from the position of the diplomatic institution," the statement added.