'We Must Respect Each Other': Kylian Mbappe Confirms Growing Divide in PSG Dressing Room

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) seem to be a team in turmoil after exiting the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid earlier this month.
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has confirmed reports of growing tensions between footballers in the PSG dressing room after the Ligue 1 leaders suffered a shock 3-0 loss to AS Monaco on Sunday. Mbappe was furious with the way his teammates performed against Monaco, because nobody, not even their worst critics, would have thought about seeing them lose with such a considerable margin during the weekend.Despite the thrashing PSG received at the hands of Philippe Clement's side, they still remain on top of the leaderboard in the French league.While the Parisians are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille with 65 points, Mbappe pressed his colleagues to show some "professionalism" if they are to win the Ligue 1 after the Champions League setback. "Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League. We must remain professional and respect each other", Mbappe added.Pointing towards the backlash the club has been receiving from its supporters in recent days, Mbappe took a jibe at PSG's players as he declared that fulfilling the aspirations of fans was their responsibility.Although PSG have not said anything about divisions in their camp, according to reports in the Spanish press, the situation at the Parc des Princes is alarming. Some media outlets, including Marca.com, have even claimed that the club's footballers were now taking pot-shots at each other and blaming one another for their heartbreaking loss to Real Madrid. The publication claimed that Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma "almost came to blows" after PSG's Champions League campaign ended in a Round of 16 elimination.
Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) seem to be a team in turmoil after exiting the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid earlier this month. Subsequently, reports emerged of an alleged rift between the French outfit's players. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed at the Parc des Princes last week.
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has confirmed reports of growing tensions between footballers in the PSG
dressing room after the Ligue 1 leaders suffered a shock 3-0 loss to AS Monaco on Sunday.
Mbappe was furious with the way his teammates performed against Monaco, because nobody, not even their worst critics, would have thought about seeing them lose with such a considerable margin during the weekend.
Despite the thrashing PSG received at the hands of Philippe Clement's side, they still remain on top of the leaderboard in the French league.
While the Parisians are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille with 65 points, Mbappe pressed his colleagues to show some "professionalism" if they are to win the Ligue 1 after the Champions League setback.
"The goal is to go for the 10th league title. The rest doesn't matter", the France international told Amazon Prime Video after the match.
"Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League
. We must remain professional and respect each other", Mbappe added.
Pointing towards the backlash the club has been receiving from its supporters in recent days, Mbappe took a jibe at PSG's players as he declared that fulfilling the aspirations of fans was their responsibility.
"We have to respect the fans who support us, the people and our families. You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do", the 23-year-old concluded.
Although PSG have not said anything about divisions in their camp, according to reports in the Spanish press, the situation at the Parc des Princes is alarming.
Some media outlets, including Marca.com, have even claimed that the club's footballers were now taking pot-shots at each other and blaming one another for their heartbreaking loss to Real Madrid.
The publication claimed that Neymar
and Gianluigi Donnarumma "almost came to blows" after PSG's Champions League campaign ended in a Round of 16 elimination.