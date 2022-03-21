https://sputniknews.com/20220321/virginia-tech-swimmer-slams-ncaa-transgender-policy-in-emotional-letter-1094046678.html

Virginia Tech Swimmer Slams NCAA Transgender Policy in Emotional Letter

A Virginia tech swimmer, Reka Gyorgy, who missed out on competing in the finals of the 500-free at the NCAA Championships on Thursday, has lashed out at the association for letting Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, compete with female athletes.On her Instagram account, the athlete revealed that she has penned a letter to the NCAA, asking that the association address the issue of trans athletes in female sports."Everyone has heard and known about transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, and her case including all the issues and concerns that her situation brought into our sport. I'd like to point out that I respect and fully stand with Lia Thomas; I am convinced that she is no different than me or any other D1 swimmer who has woken up at 5 am her entire life for morning practice. She has sacrificed family vacations and holidays for a competition. She has pushed herself to the limit to be the best athlete she could be. She is doing what she is passionate about and deserves that right. On the other hand, I would like to critique the NCAA rules that allow her to compete against us, who are biologically women", her letter read.Gyorgy expressed hope that the NCAA "will open their eyes and change these rules in the future", saying that trans athletes competing alongside biological females is "disrespectful" to the latter.The swimmer, however, did not elaborate on what changes should be made. The NCAA is yet to address her letter.Lia Thomas, a trans swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, has found herself in the crosshairs of those who share Gyorgy's views and those who believe that protesting against trans athletes in female sports is an act of transphobia. Earlier in the week, Thomas secured a national title in the NCAA 500-yard freestyle, triggering heated debates about whether her participation and victory were fair. Thomas has been on hormonal therapy since 2019 when she came out as transgender and switched from the men's to women's team. During her time on the male team, she recorded the top Penn Men's times in the 500, 1,000, and 1,650 freestyles. She believes she "belongs" on the women's team and should be allowed to compete as who she is.The NCAA updated its transgender participation policy back in January, with the new rules to take effect in March. Earlier, USA Swimming said that transgender athletes willing to compete at an elite level have to undergo at least 36 months of testosterone suppressing. The NCAA, however, said it would not change its guidelines, saying that "implementing additional changes at this time could have unfair and potentially detrimental impacts on schools and student-athletes intending to compete in 2022 NCAA women's swimming championships".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

