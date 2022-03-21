https://sputniknews.com/20220321/videos-purportedly-depicting-chilling-plane-crash-in-southern-china-emerge-online-1094049989.html

Videos Purportedly Depicting Chilling Plane Crash in Southern China Emerge Online

On Monday, a Chinese flight heading from Kunming to Guangzhou ended up crashing in the southern part of the country. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

Videos allegedly showing the aftermath of a Boeing 737 crash in southern China emerged online just hours after the tragedy.There were 132 people on board the passenger plane that crashed in China on Monday, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members. The plane was heading from Kunming to Guangzhou. The local authorities said that a rescue operation is underway, but the number of casualties was not immediately clear.Chinese President Xi Jinping has already reacted to the tragedy, saying he was "shocked" by the incident and called to intensify the rescue efforts on site. One video allegedly shows the aftermath of the crash, with parts of the plane scattered on the ground.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

