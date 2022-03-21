International
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/videos-purportedly-depicting-chilling-plane-crash-in-southern-china-emerge-online-1094049989.html
Videos Purportedly Depicting Chilling Plane Crash in Southern China Emerge Online
Videos Purportedly Depicting Chilling Plane Crash in Southern China Emerge Online
On Monday, a Chinese flight heading from Kunming to Guangzhou ended up crashing in the southern part of the country. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T11:27+0000
2022-03-21T11:27+0000
china
plane
crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050546_0:8:690:396_1920x0_80_0_0_b5d0e3f29142d19b73337e640d6aff9c.jpg
Videos allegedly showing the aftermath of a Boeing 737 crash in southern China emerged online just hours after the tragedy.There were 132 people on board the passenger plane that crashed in China on Monday, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members. The plane was heading from Kunming to Guangzhou. The local authorities said that a rescue operation is underway, but the number of casualties was not immediately clear.Chinese President Xi Jinping has already reacted to the tragedy, saying he was "shocked" by the incident and called to intensify the rescue efforts on site. One video allegedly shows the aftermath of the crash, with parts of the plane scattered on the ground.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050546_77:0:613:402_1920x0_80_0_0_5e1356d2230fb01cc7435f3c2cfe3a85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, plane, crash

Videos Purportedly Depicting Chilling Plane Crash in Southern China Emerge Online

11:27 GMT 21.03.2022
© Photo : SCREEN GRAB/@SHANGHAIEYEBoeing 737 carrying 132 people crashes in China's Guangxi region
Boeing 737 carrying 132 people crashes in China's Guangxi region - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
© Photo : SCREEN GRAB/@SHANGHAIEYE
SubscribeGoogle news
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, a Chinese flight heading from Kunming to Guangzhou ended up crashing in the southern part of the country.
Videos allegedly showing the aftermath of a Boeing 737 crash in southern China emerged online just hours after the tragedy.
There were 132 people on board the passenger plane that crashed in China on Monday, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members.
The plane was heading from Kunming to Guangzhou. The local authorities said that a rescue operation is underway, but the number of casualties was not immediately clear.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has already reacted to the tragedy, saying he was "shocked" by the incident and called to intensify the rescue efforts on site.
One video allegedly shows the aftermath of the crash, with parts of the plane scattered on the ground.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала