Videos Purportedly Depicting Chilling Plane Crash in Southern China Emerge Online
On Monday, a Chinese flight heading from Kunming to Guangzhou ended up crashing in the southern part of the country.
Videos allegedly showing the aftermath of a Boeing 737 crash in southern China emerged online just hours after the tragedy.
There were 132 people on board the passenger plane that crashed in China on Monday, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members.
The plane was heading from Kunming to Guangzhou. The local authorities said that a rescue operation is underway, but the number of casualties was not immediately clear.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has already reacted to the tragedy, saying he was "shocked" by the incident and called to intensify the rescue efforts on site.
RIP Mu5735 plane crash - 133 people on board #planecrash #mu5735 #boeing #boeing737 #china pic.twitter.com/TkjC2ox4Qw— Mavic 🧨 (@MAVIC420) March 21, 2022
Boeing 737 crashes in China 133 passengers grim hope of finding survivor's, no official version as yet by @china #planecrash pic.twitter.com/hKrt6gG5Wu— The Voice Of Citizens (@tVoiceOfCitizen) March 21, 2022
One video allegedly shows the aftermath of the crash, with parts of the plane scattered on the ground.
#China boeing 737 plane crash debris, rescuse team on ground. #chinaplanecrash pic.twitter.com/x9eSIhtoza— The Voice Of Citizens (@tVoiceOfCitizen) March 21, 2022
