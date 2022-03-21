https://sputniknews.com/20220321/video-ukrainian-doctor-calls-for-castration-of-captured-russian-soldiers-1094049835.html

Video: Ukrainian Doctor Calls for Castration of Captured Russian Soldiers

Video: Ukrainian Doctor Calls for Castration of Captured Russian Soldiers

The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it might issue an international arrest warrant for the doctor if it determines that he violated the law with...

situation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

castration

Ukrainian doctor and head of the "Mobile Hospital" project, Gennady Druzenko, has called on doctors under his command to castrate captured Russian soldiers. The moment came during an interview with the channel Ukraine 24.His calls for violence against captives prompted an investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee with its head, Alexander Bastrykin, ordering a legal review of Druzenko's actions. Bastrykin argued that the doctor's stance on captives goes against medical ethics and that the Russian Investigative Committee will consider issuing an international arrest warrant for Druzenko.Russian soldiers are currently carrying out orders to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. The order to launch the operation came in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to protect them against attacks by the Ukrainian military that have been going on with varying intensity since 2014.In 2014, the DPR and LPR proclaimed independence following a Western-backed coup in Kiev that brought nationalist-minded authorities to power. The two Donbass republics said they feared that the rights of the extensive Russian-speaking population there would be infringed upon by the new government. The ensuing civil war was stopped by the signing of the second Minsk agreements in 2015, which laid down the framework for Kiev to reintegrate the DPR and LPR back into Ukraine. Yet, over the following 7 years, two Ukrainian governments failed to fulfill most of the provisions of the Minsk agreements and have repeatedly attempted to scrap them.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

