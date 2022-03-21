https://sputniknews.com/20220321/us-sanctions-chinese-officials-involved-in-repressive-acts-in-xinjiang-region-1094064740.html

US Sanctions Chinese Officials 'Involved in Repressive Acts' in Xinjiang Region

Washington has pressured Beijing to speak out against Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, threatening to sanction China if the latter is found to... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Biden administration unveiled new sanctions against Chinese officials on Monday, restricting the visas of those the White House claims are "involved in repressive acts against members of ethnic and religious minority groups and religious and spiritual practitioners" in China's western Xinjiang Autonomous Region "and outside of China's borders, including within the United States."The minister did not elaborate on the precise nature of the allegations regarding the targeting of Uyghurs in the United States. However, since the Taliban* took over from the US-backed Afghan government in August 2021, Beijing has pressured Kabul to end its support for the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a terrorist group responsible for numerous attacks in China. Until 2020, the US also considered the ETIM a terrorist group, noting its ties to the Taliban and al-Qaeda**, but removed it from the list after claiming it no longer existed.Other Uyghur separatist groups, including the World Uyghur Congress and Uyghur Human Rights Project, have enjoyed extensive largesse from US groups like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a group created in the 1980s to serve as a front for the CIA so as to disguise the flow of funds to groups useful to US foreign policy, as past heads of the NED have admitted.Beijing denies that a genocide is taking place in Xinjiang. The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also denies accusations that it forcibly sterilizes Uyghur women or restricts Uyghur culture and the practice of Islam, suggesting instead that its rehabilitation and training programs for former extremists are voluntary and in line with guidelines contained within the United Nations Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism. The CCP additionally asserts that the Uyghur population has been voluntarily enrolled in vocational training centers a part of a deradicalization program aimed at eliminating support for groups like the ETIM.The new sanctions come as the Biden administration is trying to woo Beijing into breaking its alignment with Moscow, after the Kremlin initiated its special military operation Ukraine last month.US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday that China would face sanctions if it sent military aid to Russia during the Ukraine special military operation.*The Taliban - a group under United Nations sanction for terrorist activities**Al-Qaeda - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

