https://sputniknews.com/20220321/us-could-expand-sanctions-against-russia-nowhere-near-lifting-restrictions-1094039487.html

US Threatens to Expand Sanctions Against Russia, Says ‘Nowhere Near’ Lifting Restrictions

US Threatens to Expand Sanctions Against Russia, Says ‘Nowhere Near’ Lifting Restrictions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States could impose more sanctions on Russia and the White House is "nowhere near" lifting any of the restrictions, Daleep... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T02:13+0000

2022-03-21T02:13+0000

2022-03-21T02:14+0000

russia

russophobia

sanctions

us

ukraine

oil industry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094039072_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba636897838bceec8a2b62f03771ffb.jpg

"We can broaden our sanctions. So - take the measures, take the sanctions we've already applied, apply them in more targets. Apply them to more sectors," Singh said on Sunday on CBS News' "60 Minutes."He specified that the areas that could be targeted include Russia's banking sector, as well as oil and gas.Asked about what Putin could do so that the US lifts its sanctions, Singh said that it does not appear likely in the foreseeable future."Well, we're nowhere near that point. The first thing he has to do is to stop - a reckless and barbaric attack on the civilians of Ukraine. That's not happening," Singh said.He projected that Russia’s economy "is gonna be half of its size that it was before" the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.Asked about whether the true purpose of sanctions is to force a change of power in Russia, Singh said that "our purpose, is to make sure that Putin's actions are remembered as a strategic failure." Nonetheless, he said that US officials are "not cowboys and cowgirls pressing buttons to destroy an economy," although the White House does want "to demonstrate resolve, that sanctions should have the power to impose overwhelming costs on your target."Singh refused to give any details on how the White House could react if Beijing starts to actively support Moscow.In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220320/chinese-mfa-western-sanctions-against-russia-are-increasingly-outrageous-1094021194.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220313/trump-bashes-biden-for-crawling-around-globe-on-his-knees-to-find-alternative-oil-supply-sources-1093825019.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russophobia, sanctions, us, ukraine, oil industry