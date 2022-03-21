https://sputniknews.com/20220321/us-and-russia-should-stop-biting-start-rebuilding-ex-envoy-to-un-says-1094041236.html

US and Russia Should Stop 'Biting', Start Rebuilding, Ex-Envoy to UN Says

US and Russia Should Stop 'Biting', Start Rebuilding, Ex-Envoy to UN Says

The United States and Russia should stop "biting" each other and begin rebuilding their relationship, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young told Sputnik.

2022-03-21T05:14+0000

2022-03-21T05:14+0000

2022-03-21T05:52+0000

russia

us

special operation

inflation

un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091602305_0:297:3078:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_10a39823a9327797eef07a612412f7e4.jpg

The former diplomat pointed out that the crisis in Ukraine has led to a severe deterioration in US-Russia relations.All sides suffer from the aggravation of relations, Young continued, adding that stopping the conflict would benefit everyone.Young warned that the current crisis would have no winners.According to the ex-envoy, the US and Russia share many interests and should try to reach peace in Ukraine.Young, now 90, represented the US at the United Nations from 1977 to 1979 under then-President Jimmy Carter. He gave an example of cooperation between the two countries during that period.The diplomat also referred to Soviet-US cooperation during and just after World War II.Young, who called himself a peacemaker, noted the importance of culture in building bridges between countries.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donbass republics for help in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. It accused Kiev's forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and in residential quarters.The US and its allies have responded with comprehensive sanctions, including restrictions on the Russian central bank, export control measures, SWIFT cutoff for select banks, and closure of airspace to all Russian flights. Many companies have even suspended their Russian operations.Inflation and DemocracyAt the same time, Andrew Young noted that high inflation may represent a risk to democracy in the United States as well as political stability.The former diplomat said that the conflict in Ukraine, which is one of factors behind the high prices, has unified civil society in the US.Young also supposed that the possible replacement of Russian energy sources by oil from Iran and Venezuela might reflect US interests.Last week, the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and said there could be another six hikes this year if inflation remains high.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, special operation, inflation, un