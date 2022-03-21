International
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/ukraine-tension-iran-western-foregn-policy-1094061441.html
Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy
Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Iran, US and western foreign policy. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T16:42+0000
2022-03-21T16:42+0000
radio
the mother of all talk shows
ukraine
iran
9/11
us
foreign policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050519_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_97772447f7cfbcd13767bb35965ee521.png
The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147
The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147
Joining us on the show today is Gonzalo Lira - Chilean author and film maker by trade, focusing on the front line of war in Ukraine. Eisa Ali, Freelance journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on Iran's issues. Richard Gage, AIA, architect, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder &amp; former CEO of Architects &amp; Engineers for 9/11 Truth, talking to us about the truth of the 9/11 attack. Maj. David McBride, ex-Australian military lawyer, talking about Ukraine. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050519_299:0:1232:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fc3437e744be54d80437f2c210dc2e59.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, iran, 9/11, us, foreign policy, аудио

Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy

16:42 GMT 21.03.2022
The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147
SubscribeGoogle news
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Iran, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Gonzalo Lira - Chilean author and film maker by trade, focusing on the front line of war in Ukraine. Eisa Ali, Freelance journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on Iran's issues. Richard Gage, AIA, architect, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, talking to us about the truth of the 9/11 attack. Maj. David McBride, ex-Australian military lawyer, talking about Ukraine. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала