https://sputniknews.com/20220321/ukraine-tension-iran-western-foregn-policy-1094061441.html
Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy
Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Iran, US and western foreign policy. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T16:42+0000
2022-03-21T16:42+0000
2022-03-21T16:42+0000
radio
the mother of all talk shows
ukraine
iran
9/11
us
foreign policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050519_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_97772447f7cfbcd13767bb35965ee521.png
The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147
The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147
Joining us on the show today is Gonzalo Lira - Chilean author and film maker by trade, focusing on the front line of war in Ukraine. Eisa Ali, Freelance journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on Iran's issues. Richard Gage, AIA, architect, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, talking to us about the truth of the 9/11 attack. Maj. David McBride, ex-Australian military lawyer, talking about Ukraine. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050519_299:0:1232:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fc3437e744be54d80437f2c210dc2e59.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, iran, 9/11, us, foreign policy, аудио
Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy
Subscribe
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Iran, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Gonzalo Lira - Chilean author and film maker by trade, focusing on the front line of war in Ukraine. Eisa Ali, Freelance journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on Iran's issues. Richard Gage, AIA, architect, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, talking to us about the truth of the 9/11 attack. Maj. David McBride, ex-Australian military lawyer, talking about Ukraine. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.