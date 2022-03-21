https://sputniknews.com/20220321/ukraine-tension-iran-western-foregn-policy-1094061441.html

Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy

Ukraine Tension; Iran; Western Foregn Policy

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Iran, US and western foreign policy. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T16:42+0000

2022-03-21T16:42+0000

2022-03-21T16:42+0000

radio

the mother of all talk shows

ukraine

iran

9/11

us

foreign policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094050519_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_97772447f7cfbcd13767bb35965ee521.png

The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147 The Mother of All Talkshows with George Galloway - Episode 147

Joining us on the show today is Gonzalo Lira - Chilean author and film maker by trade, focusing on the front line of war in Ukraine. Eisa Ali, Freelance journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on Iran's issues. Richard Gage, AIA, architect, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, talking to us about the truth of the 9/11 attack. Maj. David McBride, ex-Australian military lawyer, talking about Ukraine. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, iran, 9/11, us, foreign policy, аудио