UFC Star Challenges ‘Lizard' Zuckerberg to Fight in Response to Instagram Ban
British UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who won a spectacular victory over Rodrigo Vargas, said he now wants to fight Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO and founder of Facebook. Pimblett called him the “biggest bully in the world,” after his Instagram account was said to have been blocked.“Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg," he said on Saturday after his win over Vargas at UFC London. “Lad, I'm going to punch your head in. I am sick of you. Sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems.”In the Instagram post, also published on Facebook, the UFC fighter had wanted to inspire people by supporting a child suffering from cancer. However, some users commented under the post and attacked the child, prompting Pimblett to respond, reportedly calling them out on the platform.Later, Pimblett’s accounts were reportedly blocked before the platform banned comments targeting the child, which were deemed “far more offensive than what the UFC star made,” according to Spanish outlet Marca.As of Sunday, Pimblett's Instagram account was accessible.
03:50 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 21.03.2022)
