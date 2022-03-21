https://sputniknews.com/20220321/trevor-noah-says-he-wanted-to-counsel-not-cancel-kanye-amid-uproar-over-yes-use-of-racial-slur-1094056754.html

Trevor Noah Says He Wanted to Counsel, Not Cancel Kanye Amid Uproar Over Ye’s Use of Racial Slur

Trevor Noah Says He Wanted to Counsel, Not Cancel Kanye Amid Uproar Over Ye’s Use of Racial Slur

Kanye West is no stranger to making headlines across the world for non-music-related reasons – after all, there is no such thing as bad publicity in show business. But it seems the musician’s latest actions may have proved that this is not true.

2022-03-21T14:10+0000

2022-03-21T14:10+0000

2022-03-21T14:17+0000

society

celebrities

kanye west

kim kardashian

trevor noah

divorce

racism

grammy awards

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107491/83/1074918342_0:255:3000:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_6442bbbf5c97683a12ae7cc50da092d4.jpg

The "concerning behaviour" refers to the statements West made about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend his week. In a post on Twitter, the host of The Daily Show said he didn’t want to "cancel" the hip-hop star, but rather counsel him. His statement comes as Kanye West has been removed from the list of performers at this year’s Grammy Awards, Variety reported, citing a representative of the artist. According to the magazine, West’s representative received a call from the organisers of the show, who said that the rapper was suspended due to "concerning behaviour" online. The musician is nominated in five categories in this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year.The "concerning behaviour" refers to statements West made about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, as well as a racist remark he made about Trevor Noah. The latter criticised the musician’s “harassing” behaviour towards his ex-spouse amid their divorce.West responded by posting a picture of Noah, whose mother is from South Africa, and editing the lyrics of the famous song "Kumbaya", changing them to "koon baya", thereby including a racist term used to describe a black person who acts against the black community.The post sparked waves of negative comments, with people chastising the musician for using the term, while Instagram suspended Kanye’s account for 24 hours. Noah, who hosts this year’s Grammy Awards, said the remark broke his heart.As for the racist slur, Noah reminded West about the "biggest trick" racists ever played on black people – teaching them to strip each other of their blackness whenever they disagree."Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod", the comedian wrote.Last February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The two started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014 in Italy. They have four kids - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.Amid the divorce process, Kanye accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their children, antagonising him, as well as of ignoring his parenting advice. He also made threats against her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Earlier this month, he released a music video where a playdough figure of him kidnaps and buries a figure of Pete Davidson alive.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, celebrities, kanye west, kim kardashian, trevor noah, divorce, racism, grammy awards