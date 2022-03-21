International
Earlier, videos emerged on social media appearing to show that a parking lot at a shopping mall in Kiev, which was destroyed last night, was used to deploy... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
Shopping Malls on Outskirts of Kiev Were Used by Nationalists to Store Ammunition, Russian MoD Says

14:54 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 21.03.2022)
Earlier, videos emerged on social media appearing to show that a parking lot at a shopping mall in Kiev, which was destroyed last night, was used to deploy Ukrainian Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).
