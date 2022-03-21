International
Breaking News: Moscow Says Biden's Remarks About Putin Put US-Russia Ties on Verge of Being Severed
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/saudi-arabia-blames-any-possible-oil-supply-disruption-on-houthi-attacks-1094057018.html
Saudi Arabia Blames Any Possible Oil Supply Disruption on Houthi Attacks
Saudi Arabia Blames Any Possible Oil Supply Disruption on Houthi Attacks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia is laying the blame for any possible disruption of its global oil exports at the feet of Yemen's Houthi movement, following... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T13:50+0000
2022-03-21T13:50+0000
saudi arabia
middle east
houthi
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080370224_0:99:3291:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_acc970e23b3a292f1c6e01ecd4f6f979.jpg
On Sunday, Saudi Aramco facilities in several cities were targeted by ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Yemen.The ministry urged the international community to realise the danger of Tehran allegedly supplying drones and missiles to the Houthis, who use them to attack Saudi production sites of oil, gas and refined products.The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at objects in the Saudi territory.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080370224_280:0:3011:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f41ce79b94e79141e707056083bead5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, middle east, houthi, oil

Saudi Arabia Blames Any Possible Oil Supply Disruption on Houthi Attacks

13:50 GMT 21.03.2022
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedA silhouette of tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering against the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A silhouette of tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering against the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia is laying the blame for any possible disruption of its global oil exports at the feet of Yemen's Houthi movement, following recent attacks on facilities of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.
On Sunday, Saudi Aramco facilities in several cities were targeted by ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Yemen.

"An official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declares that it will not incur any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks on its oil facilities from the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The ministry urged the international community to realise the danger of Tehran allegedly supplying drones and missiles to the Houthis, who use them to attack Saudi production sites of oil, gas and refined products.
The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at objects in the Saudi territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала