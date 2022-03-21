International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Paratroopers Drive Nationalist Battalions Out of Kiev Suburbs, MoD Says
Russian Paratroopers Drive Nationalist Battalions Out of Kiev Suburbs, MoD Says
According to the Defence Ministry, retreating radicals left behind military vehicles and weapons, which Russian troops will transfer to the militia forces of...
situation in ukraine
world
Russian units successfully forced nationalist battalions out of the Kiev suburbs, the MoD reported on Monday.
world

Russian Paratroopers Drive Nationalist Battalions Out of Kiev Suburbs, MoD Says

05:56 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 06:04 GMT 21.03.2022)
According to the Defence Ministry, retreating radicals left behind military vehicles and weapons, which Russian troops will transfer to the militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Russian units successfully forced nationalist battalions out of the Kiev suburbs, the MoD reported on Monday.
