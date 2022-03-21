https://sputniknews.com/20220321/russian-paratroopers-drive-nationalist-battalions-out-of-kiev-suburbs-mod-says-1094042581.html
Russian Paratroopers Drive Nationalist Battalions Out of Kiev Suburbs, MoD Says
According to the Defence Ministry, retreating radicals left behind military vehicles and weapons, which Russian troops will transfer to the militia forces of...
Russian units successfully forced nationalist battalions out of the Kiev suburbs, the MoD reported on Monday.
05:56 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 06:04 GMT 21.03.2022)
According to the Defence Ministry, retreating radicals left behind military vehicles and weapons, which Russian troops will transfer to the militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
