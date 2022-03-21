International
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/russia-to-retaliate-against-expulsion-of-10-diplomats-from-sofia-ambassador-says-1094053995.html
Russia to Retaliate Against Expulsion of 10 Diplomats From Sofia, Ambassador Says
Russia to Retaliate Against Expulsion of 10 Diplomats From Sofia, Ambassador Says
Russia will retaliate against the expulsion of ten diplomats from the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Monday.
2022-03-21T12:45+0000
2022-03-21T12:45+0000
russia
bulgaria
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg
The Bulgarian authorities did not explain the reasons for expelling the Russian diplomats, Mitrofanova added.On Friday, Bulgaria declared ten Russian diplomats personae non gratae. Latvia and Estonia also announced that they have decided to expel three employees of the Russian embassies in their countries, while Lithuania has expelled four.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e796061bfcea1322f16f8d5456265fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, bulgaria, diplomatic expulsions

Russia to Retaliate Against Expulsion of 10 Diplomats From Sofia, Ambassador Says

12:45 GMT 21.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / DIMITAR DILKOFFThis picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse."
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will retaliate against the expulsion of ten diplomats from the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Monday.

"We will, so to speak, respond in an appropriate manner. Possibly with non-symmetrical measures. But the answer will be provided", Mitrofanova said on air of Russia-24 TV channel.

The Bulgarian authorities did not explain the reasons for expelling the Russian diplomats, Mitrofanova added.
On Friday, Bulgaria declared ten Russian diplomats personae non gratae. Latvia and Estonia also announced that they have decided to expel three employees of the Russian embassies in their countries, while Lithuania has expelled four.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала