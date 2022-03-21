https://sputniknews.com/20220321/roger-stone-russia-is-acting-defensively-in-ukrainian-conflict-1094055465.html

Roger Stone: Russia is 'Acting Defensively' in Ukrainian Conflict

Roger Stone: Russia is 'Acting Defensively' in Ukrainian Conflict

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country. Moscow has also indicated that Russian troops do... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T14:01+0000

2022-03-21T14:01+0000

2022-03-21T14:01+0000

us

russia

ukraine

roger stone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105899/53/1058995378_0:0:3251:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_0d1f4e0d3dd81a73918c5fb06c656b33.jpg

US conservative politician and long-time Trump ally Roger Stone has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine for defensive reasons.In an interview with Real America's Voice, Stone elaborated on the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine and shared his opinion on the US-funded biolabs found there. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, these labs were aimed at creating biowarfare weapons and studied the spread of dangerous pathogens - something that Washington has denied.According to him, "Ukraine is not even remotely about what they're telling us". In a push to "punish" Russia for launching the military operation in Ukraine, the West has imposed harsh sanctions targeting Russia's economy, businesses, culture, sports, and media outlets. The West condemns the operation and calls it an "invasion".Russia, for its part, has said that the goal of the military operation is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine following calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Moscow said that Russian troops exclusively target Ukraine's military infrastructure and do not pose a threat to civilians.The military operation, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a "tough" decision that was made following weeks of demanding security guarantees from the US and NATO. The latter, however, has repeatedly dismissed Moscow's calls for non-expansion eastward, citing its open-door policy.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, ukraine, roger stone