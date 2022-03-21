International
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Takes Swipe at Arsenal Fans After Making History in Match With Barcelona
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Takes Swipe at Arsenal Fans After Making History in Match With Barcelona
Four months after being sacked as Arsenal skipper, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now the centre of attention at Barcelona as he has scored goals in abundance
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a thinly-veiled swipe at Arsenal fans after making history against Real Madrid on Sunday.With his brace against Carlo Ancelotti's side, Aubameyang not only took his team to a stunning 4-0 victory during the weekend, but also became the first man to hit the net in five consecutive matches against Los Blancos this century.Basking in glory in the aftermath of his stunning double against Madrid, Aubameyang posted an image on Twitter, featuring the cartoon Dragon Ball Z and himself, before writing "Hello from the finished player" in the caption.It appeared like a message to his erstwhile club Arsenal supporters, who had labelled him as a "finished player" after he was sacked as club captain over disciplinary issues in December last year.Subsequently, the 32-year-old footballer moved to Catalonia on a free transfer and his switch has done wonders for both Barca and the Gabon international.While Aubameyang has scored a super impressive nine goals in nine matches for Lionel Messi's former club, Barca are enjoying a rare winning run of five consecutive games this term.As a result, the Catalan side has moved to third spot in the current La Liga standings, a turnaround which looked nearly impossible just a few months ago when they were relegated to the Europa League.On the other hand, Aubameyang is looking like a player who is enjoying his new found success and is hungry for more.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Takes Swipe at Arsenal Fans After Making History in Match With Barcelona

16:17 GMT 21.03.2022
Four months after being sacked as Arsenal skipper, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now the centre of attention at Barcelona as he has scored goals in abundance and turned around the Catalans' season.
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a thinly-veiled swipe at Arsenal fans after making history against Real Madrid on Sunday.

With his brace against Carlo Ancelotti's side, Aubameyang not only took his team to a stunning 4-0 victory during the weekend, but also became the first man to hit the net in five consecutive matches against Los Blancos this century.

Basking in glory in the aftermath of his stunning double against Madrid, Aubameyang posted an image on Twitter, featuring the cartoon Dragon Ball Z and himself, before writing "Hello from the finished player" in the caption.
It appeared like a message to his erstwhile club Arsenal supporters, who had labelled him as a "finished player" after he was sacked as club captain over disciplinary issues in December last year.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old footballer moved to Catalonia on a free transfer and his switch has done wonders for both Barca and the Gabon international.

While Aubameyang has scored a super impressive nine goals in nine matches for Lionel Messi's former club, Barca are enjoying a rare winning run of five consecutive games this term.

As a result, the Catalan side has moved to third spot in the current La Liga standings, a turnaround which looked nearly impossible just a few months ago when they were relegated to the Europa League.

On the other hand, Aubameyang is looking like a player who is enjoying his new found success and is hungry for more.
