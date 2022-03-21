International
Over Dozen NATO Ships Headed to Stockholm - Reports
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Thirteen warships from several NATO countries are heading to Stockholm after military drills, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper reports. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
The warships include nine German vessels and four ships from the Baltics that are on their way to Frihamnen Port following the exercise, the newspaper said on Sunday citing the Swedish military.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the member states were stepping up their support to Ukraine.At the end of last month, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
02:05 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 02:06 GMT 21.03.2022)
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Thirteen warships from several NATO countries are heading to Stockholm after military drills, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper reports.
The warships include nine German vessels and four ships from the Baltics that are on their way to Frihamnen Port following the exercise, the newspaper said on Sunday citing the Swedish military.
According to Aftonbladet, the ships’ movement has nothing to do with the situation in Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the member states were stepping up their support to Ukraine.
Finnish President Says There is 'Major Escalation Risk' in Europe as Country Debates NATO Membership
Yesterday, 11:48 GMT
At the end of last month, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
