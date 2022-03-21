https://sputniknews.com/20220321/outrageous-and-ungrateful-israel-fuming-over-zelenskys-knesset-speech-1094047314.html

'Outrageous and Ungrateful': Israel Fuming Over Zelensky's Knesset Speech

The Ukrainian president, who spoke to Israeli lawmakers via Zoom, tried to evoke guilt by drawing comparisons between Russia's military operation in Ukraine... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech to Israeli MPs after addressing lawmakers in the US, Germany, and the United Kingdom.Initially, the plan was that Zelensky would address Israeli politicians from the stage of the Knesset in Jerusalem. But the idea was eventually scrapped with the excuse that the plenum was on a scheduled break.Historic Speech?Instead, he was offered to speak to lawmakers via Zoom, while the parliamentarians were given the option to not attend his address.Some seized on the opportunity and skipped the event. But the majority listened in, along with more than a thousand ordinary Israelis who gathered on Tel Aviv's Habima Square to watch the address live.In his speech, the Ukrainian president was trying to speak to the hearts of the masses. He compared the actions of the Russians currently carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine to those of the Nazis. Zelensky claimed that Moscow was carrying out a "final solution" against the Ukrainians and urged Israel to help his people, just as the Ukrainians "came to the rescue" of the Jews some 80 years ago.By "helping out", Zelensky referred to a number of measures. He demanded that Israel provide Ukraine with its Iron Dome missile defence system. He called for severe sanctions to be introduced on Russia and urged for more Ukrainian refugees to be taken in.Zelensky’s criticism was probably meant to evoke guilt among Israelis, but once the speech was over, it turned out that his remarks had quite an opposite effect.Outrageous and UngratefulIsraeli experts, politicians, and journalists have taken to social media platforms to vent their dissatisfaction with the speech, which slammed Israel on all possible fronts.Some said his Holocaust analogy was "outrageous". Others treated his criticism as sheer "ungratefulness", especially given the efforts Israel has been making to help the Ukrainian people.Since the Russian military operation kicked off on 24 February, Israel has absorbed more than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees, with many others still on their way. The country has also exerted efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev. It has poured in millions of dollars into setting up a makeshift hospital in the west of Ukraine, while Israeli NGOs have collected money, food, clothes, and medicine to assist the country.Ordinary Israelis did not appreciate Zelensky's criticism either, and too took to social media platforms to express their anger with the Ukrainian leader.However, comments about the Holocaust were far from the only issue that stirred anti-Zelensky sentiments, with many twitterians slamming the Ukrainian head of state for demanding that Israel neglect its national interests and take sides.Over the years, Israel and Russia have established stable trade relations and tight cooperation on a number of issues. Moscow, which protects the air space in Syria, clinched a deal with Tel Aviv on military coordination in Syria to prevent accidents following the 2018 downing of a Russian Il-20 plane off the Syrian coast during Israeli airstrikes on Latakia.Russia also helps mediate between Israel and the Palestinians, especially in the Gaza StripIsrael would not want to risk jeopardising those ties. It is also not ready to provide the Ukrainians with the equipment they are seeking to obtain.The harsh criticism of Zelensky appears to have done the trick. During the night, the Ukrainian president released a message where he thanked Israel for all its efforts. But as Russia's military operation continues, and Israel stays firm on maintaining its relative neutrality, another serving of harsh remarks might be just a matter of time.

