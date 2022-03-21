https://sputniknews.com/20220321/ohio-republican-calls-his-rival-py-during-argument-over-chinese-stocks-1094060198.html

Ohio Republican Calls His Rival 'P***y' During Argument Over Chinese Stocks

It’s not uncommon for emotions to spill over during a political debate, but some individuals fail to master their temper to such an extent that if one were to... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

A political forum in Ohio almost ended in a brawl between two participants, local media reported. It all started with an argument - Josh Mandel, 44, accused his opponent Mike Gibbons, 70, of making "millions" from buying Chinese stocks. Gibbons dismissed the statement and said his rival didn’t understand what he was talking about.This was when tensions started to run high. Mandel, who served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, stood up and went up close to his opponent."You don’t understand squat", Gibbons retorted.The moderator of the event quickly stepped in to calm the two men, but it seems like it was impossible. Gibbons told his rival to "back off", which angered Mandel even more.The two continued their sparring after the forum… attacking each other online. Gibbons accused his opponent of childish behaviour.A representative of Mandel told The Daily Caller that Gibbons "got upset" because he was called out for his investments in Chinese oil.The two men are among seven individuals competing for a Senate seat. The primary election is set to take place on 3 May. According to a recent poll, Gibbons is the favourite in the race, with 20 percent of respondents voicing support for him. Mandel is second with 16 percent.

