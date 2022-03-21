Ohio Republican Calls His Rival 'P***y' During Argument Over Chinese Stocks
It’s not uncommon for emotions to spill over during a political debate, but some individuals fail to master their temper to such an extent that if one were to close one’s eyes, it would be impossible to tell whether one is listening to a UFC pre-fight press conference or to two officials competing for a job in the government.
A political forum in Ohio almost ended in a brawl between two participants, local media reported. It all started with an argument - Josh Mandel, 44, accused his opponent Mike Gibbons, 70, of making "millions" from buying Chinese stocks. Gibbons dismissed the statement and said his rival didn’t understand what he was talking about.
This was when tensions started to run high. Mandel, who served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, stood up and went up close to his opponent.
"You may not understand this because you’ve never worked in the private sector in your entire life", Gibbons told him.
The remark left Mandel furious and he yelled: "Two tours in Iraq, don’t tell me I haven’t worked".
"You don’t understand squat", Gibbons retorted.
The moderator of the event quickly stepped in to calm the two men, but it seems like it was impossible. Gibbons told his rival to "back off", which angered Mandel even more.
“You back off. Watch it. You’re dealing with the wrong guy. You watch what happens, p***y”, the 44-year-old said.
The two continued their sparring after the forum… attacking each other online. Gibbons accused his opponent of childish behaviour.
A representative of Mandel told The Daily Caller that Gibbons "got upset" because he was called out for his investments in Chinese oil.
"He claims not to remember the investment, but it’s part of a pattern of Gibbon’s entire career making money by taking American companies and selling them to foreign interests. While Ohians are struggling to make ends meet in Joe Biden’s America, Mike Gibbons spent his entire career profiting by shipping jobs overseas and investing in places like China and Russia", the representative said.
The two men are among seven individuals competing for a Senate seat. The primary election is set to take place on 3 May. According to a recent poll, Gibbons is the favourite in the race, with 20 percent of respondents voicing support for him. Mandel is second with 16 percent.