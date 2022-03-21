International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/live-updates-biden-to-hold-talks-on-russian-special-op-in-ukraine-with-european-leaders-1094040537.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ammonia Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Ukrainian City of Sumy
LIVE UPDATES: Ammonia Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Ukrainian City of Sumy
Over the past day, the Russian Air Force has eliminated 89 Ukrainian military objects, as well as 7 UAVs, the Defence Ministry stated. The Russian forces... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-21T04:50+0000
2022-03-21T05:08+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093506174_0:123:3207:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_1a059bfc21cd18ce6cf83e0802a64a5a.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093506174_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0ba0f502ddd954db3541a37da04ffad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, special operation, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ammonia Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Ukrainian City of Sumy

04:50 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 21.03.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Over the past day, the Russian Air Force has eliminated 89 Ukrainian military objects, as well as 7 UAVs, the Defence Ministry stated. The Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure with Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine amid the special operation launched by Moscow on 24 February. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the operation was started to stop the eight-year-long war in the region, adding that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
New firstOld first
05:33 GMT 21.03.2022
DPR Civilians Have Every Right to File Damage Complaints Against Kiev - Ombudswoman

"As for the facts of looting: investigators of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR are already working in all territories. And everyone has every right to write a statement... People know them [Ukrainian soldiers] perfectly well, know their surnames, first names, and patronymics", DPR Human Rights Commissioner Daria Morozovasaid.

Once order is restored in Ukraine, the authorities will launch all relevant proceedings, Morozova added.
05:20 GMT 21.03.2022
US and Russia Should Stop 'Biting', Start Rebuilding, Ex-Envoy to UN Says
Russia-US-NATO - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
US and Russia Should Stop 'Biting', Start Rebuilding, Ex-Envoy to UN Says
05:14 GMT
05:08 GMT 21.03.2022
Ammonia Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Ukrainian City of Sumy
05:04 GMT 21.03.2022
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Announces Aid Package of Over $3 Million to Ukraine
New Zealand will allocate over $3.4 million in assistance to Kiev amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Ardern said at a Monday press conference that the decision came following her talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal over the weekend.

"We have pledged an additional $5 million [NZD, which is around 3.4 million USD] to support Ukraine as they continue with the defense of their homeland. This will include a contribution to the NATO trust fund to provide immediate non-lethal military assistance, such as much-needed fuel, military rations, communications and military first aid kits," Ardern said.

She added that New Zealand will also supply the Ukrainian forces with tactical defense equipment, such as body armor, helmets, and vests.
04:56 GMT 21.03.2022
Biden to Discuss Ukraine’s Humanitarian Crisis With Duda in Warsaw on Friday - White House

"On Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

According to the White House, the Brussels talks between NATO allies, G7 and EU leaders, will focus on "international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion".
Ahead of the Brussels summit, Biden will hold a secure phone call with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy on Monday, to discuss the Ukraine situation and the Western leaders' "coordinated responses" to Russia’s military operation, according to the White House schedule.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала