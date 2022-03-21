LIVE UPDATES: Ammonia Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Ukrainian City of Sumy

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Announces Aid Package of Over $3 Million to Ukraine

New Zealand will allocate over $3.4 million in assistance to Kiev amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said at a Monday press conference that the decision came following her talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal over the weekend.

"We have pledged an additional $5 million [NZD, which is around 3.4 million USD] to support Ukraine as they continue with the defense of their homeland. This will include a contribution to the NATO trust fund to provide immediate non-lethal military assistance, such as much-needed fuel, military rations, communications and military first aid kits," Ardern said.

She added that New Zealand will also supply the Ukrainian forces with tactical defense equipment, such as body armor, helmets, and vests.