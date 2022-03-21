https://sputniknews.com/20220321/i-love-it-when-they-try-kid-rock-vows-hes-uncancellable-in-tucker-carlson-sit-down-1094066043.html

'I Love It When They Try': Kid Rock Vows He's 'Uncancellable' in Tucker Carlson Sit Down

'I Love It When They Try': Kid Rock Vows He's 'Uncancellable' in Tucker Carlson Sit Down

21.03.2022

Musician Kid Rock has not changed his opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, although the latter has been studying infectious diseases for the past five decades, including HIV. In a clip from the singer's interview, Kid Rock is asked by Carlson: “What’s your view of Fauci?” Instantly, he responds, “F*** Fauci,” reiterating the lyrics to his song “We The People."In the same clip, the singer describes COVID-19 public safety health precautions as “all that bulls***”, and recounts spraying UPS packages and door handles in the first few months of the pandemic.“You speak for many when you say that,” Carlson suggests, responding to the singer's bashing of Fauci, who also serves as the US director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the current chief medical adviser to the president, although Carlson fails to describe just who the “many” he’s referring to are.One Twitter user responded to the clip by sarcastically writing, “Yeah, Kid Rock is someone I would refer to for virology information,” followed by an eyeroll emoji. Another user wrote, “I hear Dr. Rock is an expert on the subject. Very reliable. Said no one ever.”“Why haven’t you been canceled?” Carlson asks the singer in another teaser clip, to which the 51 year-old responds: “I am uncancellable.”“Because I don’t give a f***,” explains the musician. “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to, no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me," he says. "I love it when they try."Declaring himself to not be “in bed with any big corporate things,” may be misleading to any fans of the singer, however, after he left Warner Bros. in 2017 and signed a deal with Nashville’s BBR Music Group, which is owned by the company BMG Rights Management; a subsidiary of the German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, worth $20.37 billion in overall revenue.In a style true to his right-wing song lyrics such as, “I am a giant of a man/ I do what I please,” Kid Rock announced in January that during his upcoming tour he will boycott venues that require face masks or a COVID-19 vaccination.The singer has already canceled shows for his tour in Buffalo, New York, and Toronto, Canada, as a way to avoid performing at venues which have COVID-19 precautions like vaccination requirements and face masks. Kid Rock posted to Instagram that his cancellations were “unfortunate."In the same social media announcement to cancel his shows, the singer told fans not to be worried about health mandates, saying if there are any health stipulations in place for a venue, the show would be canceled and ticket holders would get their money back. He added that, for his own cancellations, he "won’t be showing up either.”The musician's 'Bad Reputation' tour, which is expected to kick off in April, touches on similar steps taken by artists facing a decline in popularity who have since sought to increase ticket sales by hinting that it could be his last.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

