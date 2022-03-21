https://sputniknews.com/20220321/how-might-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-story-backfire-on-us-president-1094058638.html

How Might Hunter Biden's 'Laptop from Hell' Story Backfire on US President?

"This story underscores that the American MSM, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter were deliberately collaborating with the American deep state and the Democratic Party to secure the 2020 Presidential Election for Joe Biden", says former US Senate candidate and investigative journalist Mark Dankof.This "'fix-is-in" suppression of the story, originally discovered by the New York Post in October 2020, is nothing new, notes the journalist. The same "fix-is-in" approach was also adopted by the previous US administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama and included the NATO bombing campaign against Yugoslavia in 1999; the 2003 invasion of Iraq under a completely false pretext; the "criminal use of NATO" in Libya and "the accompanying extra-judicial assassination" of Muammar Gaddafi; the support of Islamists in Syria to oust President Bashar al-Assad; the US-backed coup d'etat in February 2014 in Kiev; and then-Vice President Joe Biden's role in firing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, according to Dankof.The former Senate candidate notes that much in the same vein, the US mainstream media and American politicians remain tight-lipped about Russia’s legitimate national security concerns which are driving the nation's special operation in Ukraine. Similarly, the existence of American biolabs in Ukraine had been ridiculed as a "conspiracy theory" by the US MSM - until Victoria Nuland at least partially confirmed their existence - while Volodymyr Zelensky's threats to nix Ukraine's non-nuclear status were completely overlooked, according to Dankof.Will NYT Story Add Insult to Injury for Joe Biden?Even though most of the US mainstream media has ignored the NYT's latest piece addressing the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden and his laptop, it may add to Joe Biden's already poor approval ratings, according to Dankof.Although some pollsters note that Joe Biden's rating improved after his State of Union address, in which he castigated Russia over the Ukraine special operation, FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker indicates that in the last two weeks or so, the president's approval rating has only ticked up from 41.1 percent to 42.9 percent.Given Biden's plummeting ratings and the Democratic Party's inability to push through its initiatives, the GOP is expected to make major gains in the 2022 midterms, according to observers.If the Republican Party "doesn’t regain control of Capitol Hill with the catastrophic performance of Biden in the aftermath of a rigged Presidential Election in 2020, it ought to hang it up", Dankof says.Origins of Hunter's Laptop StoryHunter Biden's laptop story originates in the New York Post's October 2020 bombshell article that exposed alleged corruption by the former vice president's son and apparent involvement of Joe Biden in Hunter's business deals. For his part, Joe Biden vehemently denied that he had the slightest knowledge about his son's work and financial gains.The laptop in question, containing a trove of potentially damning documents, was reportedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. However, the laptop story was ditched by Big Media and Big Tech amid the 2020 presidential cycle.GOP lawmakers subjected Silicon Valley giants to criticism over suppressing the Hunter laptop story following the NYT's admission that emails extracted from the laptop had been "verified." Republican Representative Claudia Tenney told the New York Post on 19 March that Congress must "rein in Big Tech censors". For his part, Republican Senator Ted Cruz highlighted that "Big Tech leaders who participated in censoring the truth should answer to Congress and the American people in sworn testimony".Meanwhile, some lawyers familiar with the Hunter Biden case do not rule out that the president's son could be indicted. “I expect him to be indicted”, said attorney Clint Lancaster, as quoted by National Review. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted”.E. Michael Jones holds a different stance: he believes that the Hunter Biden scandal will remain swept under the rug and that the Bidens will be allowed to get away with this. "The Clinton family has never been held accountable for their crimes. Justice, as Thrasymachus said in Plato's Republic, is the opinion of the powerful", Jones stresses.

