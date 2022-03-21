https://sputniknews.com/20220321/gop-lawmakers-concerned-about-elon-musks-business-links-to-china-1094060599.html

GOP Lawmakers Concerned About Elon Musk's Business Links to China



Tesla founder Elon Musk is facing intense scrutiny in Washington over his business links to China, according to The Wall Street Journal.Some American lawmakers are reportedly concerned that China could gain access to classified information through SpaceX's foreign suppliers. Chris Stewart, a Republican representative from Utah, told the WSJ that even though he supports Musk and his companies, "anyone would be concerned if there are financial entanglements with China".Florida Senator Marko Rubio told the outlet that "any company operating in China is going to be pressured and exploited by the Chinese Communist Party."Additional concerns have been raised over human rights issues, since Musk's Tesla has opened a showroom in the region of Xinjiang. The region has been subject of controversy recently, as China has been accused of violating the human rights of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the province.Although China has denied the allegations, the US Congress moved to sign a bill that would block imports from Xinjiang unless businesses prove that the products were made without the use of forced labour.Elon Musk has not commented on lawmakers' concerns regarding his business links to China.In February, reports said that Musk's electric car company Tesla planned to start the construction of a new facility in Shanghai after the tech entrepreneur announced a goal to double the production of electric vehicles in the region. The new Tesla factory will be located near an already existing one in Lingang.

