French Foreign Minister Calls for Concerted Efforts to Prevent Global Food Crisis

PARIS (Sputnik) – Countries around the world should pull together efforts to avoid a global food crisis in the light of the situation in Ukraine, French... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

It is not the sanctions against Russia but the war in Ukraine that is destabilizing the global food security system, the minister said.French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said that he would discuss the issues of food security with his Ukrainian counterpart, Roman Leshchenko.On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

