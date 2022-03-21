https://sputniknews.com/20220321/chief-of-russias-roscosmos-says-bioweapon-developed-in-ukraine-affects-fertility-1094047956.html
Chief of Russia's Roscosmos Says Bioweapon Developed in Ukraine Affects Fertility
Chief of Russia's Roscosmos Says Bioweapon Developed in Ukraine Affects Fertility
During Moscow's special operation, launched in Ukraine on 24 February, the Russian armed forces have so far found 30 bio laboratories in the country that were... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has claimed that a bioweapon developed in Ukraine has a negative impact on the reproductive system of women and the immunity of "certain ethnic groups", including the ethnically Russian population of the country.Rogozin recalled that from March 2017 to April 2018 he was at the helm of a government commission on biological and chemical safety, a panel that he said often dealt with the issue of the US "encircling" Russia with its biological laboratories.Russian MoD Says US Biolabs Meant to Create Bioagents Targeting Certain Ethnic Groups Rogozin's remarks come after the Russian Defence Ministry revealed earlier this month that one of the goals of the biological research laboratories in Ukraine suspected of having been funded by the US was the creation of bioagents capable of targeting certain ethnic groups.Kirillov stressed that the Russian Defence Ministry had obtained documents confirming that the high-risk biological research in Ukraine was led by US specialists. He added that the documents also showed that the US Defence Department funded the biological research in Ukraine, spending over $200 million to study pathogens of birds, bats, and reptiles in Ukraine and the possibility of transmission of African swine fever and anthrax through these animals.US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland previously admitted that "Ukraine has biological research facilities", saying that Washington was "working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach". She, however, did not elaborate on whether Washington took part in the biological research in Ukraine.Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
