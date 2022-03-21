https://sputniknews.com/20220321/blast-hits-plant-for-production-of-explosives-in-greece---fire-service-1094048699.html

Blast Hits Plant for Production of Explosives in Greece - Fire Service

Blast Hits Plant for Production of Explosives in Greece - Fire Service

ATHENS (Sputnik) - A blast has occurred at a plant for the production of explosives in the Greek town of Grevena, the national fire service said on Monday. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T10:12+0000

2022-03-21T10:12+0000

2022-03-21T10:12+0000

greece

explosion

plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094048139_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_6afe760da8ba37b6c3eeb4991f921d46.jpg

Firefighters and special forces for combating natural disasters were sent to the scene, the service added.According to the ERT broadcaster, three people have gone missing after the incident. They are presumed to be security personnel.The plant has been destroyed by the blast, the report said, adding that two ambulances and the police have arrived at the scene to check if there are people blocked inside the facility.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

greece, explosion, plant