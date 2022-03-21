https://sputniknews.com/20220321/blast-hits-plant-for-production-of-explosives-in-greece---fire-service-1094048699.html
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A blast has occurred at a plant for the production of explosives in the Greek town of Grevena, the national fire service said on Monday. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
Firefighters and special forces for combating natural disasters were sent to the scene, the service added.According to the ERT broadcaster, three people have gone missing after the incident. They are presumed to be security personnel.The plant has been destroyed by the blast, the report said, adding that two ambulances and the police have arrived at the scene to check if there are people blocked inside the facility.
