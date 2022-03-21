https://sputniknews.com/20220321/biden-calls-on-us-firms-to-boost-cyber-defenses-amid-claims-of-potential-russian-attack-1094064095.html

Biden Calls on US Firms to Boost Cyber Defenses Amid Claims of Potential Russian Attack

Biden Calls on US Firms to Boost Cyber Defenses Amid Claims of Potential Russian Attack

This is not the first time that top US officials have reported new cyberattacks against US companies by hacker groups said to be directly or indirectly... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T21:31+0000

2022-03-21T21:31+0000

2022-03-21T21:29+0000

situation in ukraine

us

russia

hacker

hacker attack

cyberattack

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094065586_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6192893bf7732e5ceff3e279df3c76fd.jpg

US President Joe Biden claimed on Monday that Russia is considering the launch of new cyberattacks on the US, and has asked private companies to beef up their defenses.In the statement shared by the White House, the president said that due to the "unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed" in relation to the Kremlin's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the country "could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States."He added that his administration has "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," and that the private sector in the US should "harden your cyber defense immediately."According to Biden, "most of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and critical infrastructure owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors."Also on Monday, in a briefing, US Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and New Technology Anne Neuberger said that while there is no "certainty" of an attack, Biden's statement is a "call to action."She added that the US will respond to potential cyberattacks from Russia, but are not looking for a confrontation with Moscow. According to the official, Biden aims to "avoid war at all costs, to invest in diplomacy." Neuberger added that the Biden administration had recently delivered confidential briefings to hundreds of US corporations that could be at risk of attack by Russian hackers.Western countries have imposed multiple sanctions in response to the Kremlin's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.In response to the ongoing special military operation, many companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Western companies that refuse to work with Russia do so under enormous pressure, while additionally predicting that Russia will solve every economic problem created by the West.Meanwhile, the White House has noted that no US companies have been asked by Washington to leave Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, russia, hacker, hacker attack, cyberattack, ukraine