Babylon Bee Suspended on Twitter Over Satirical Article About Rachel Levine Named 'Man of the Year'
Babylon Bee Suspended on Twitter Over Satirical Article About Rachel Levine Named 'Man of the Year'
Last March, Rachel Levine became the first openly transgender person to be approved for a federal position. Prior to that Levine served as Secretary of Health in Pennsylvania between 2017 and 2021. During this time, she oversaw the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
2022-03-21T06:59+0000
2022-03-21T06:59+0000
2022-03-21T07:01+0000
Twitter has suspended the account of the news satire website The Babylon Bee over an article about US Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, according to the website's CEO Seth Dillon. He posted a message from the social media platform saying that The Babylon Bee violated Twitter's rules "against hateful conduct".Dillon said the account will be restored in 12 hours, but the countdown will begin when the website deletes the article, something the CEO emphasised the website won't do. The Babylon Bee's article about Rachel Levine parodied an article in USA Today that named the official Woman of the Year. "The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine", read the headline in The Babylon Bee's story.The article then constantly made fun of Rachel Levine, who transitioned to a woman in 2011 and had a sex reassignment surgery in 2014, being born a man.CEO Seth Dillon has since signalled that he views Twitter's suspension as censorship. In a statement on social media, he said he received messages from people asking "how they can help". Dillon wrote the following:From 1947 until 1975 members of the LGBTQ community were banned from working in the federal government. Despite the change, people continued to face discrimination from their employers. Only in 2020 did the US Supreme Court approve a law making it illegal to fire an individual based on their sexual orientation or identity.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Babylon Bee Suspended on Twitter Over Satirical Article About Rachel Levine Named 'Man of the Year'
06:59 GMT 21.03.2022 (Updated: 07:01 GMT 21.03.2022)
Last March, Rachel Levine became the first openly transgender person to be approved for a federal position. Prior to that Levine served as Secretary of Health in Pennsylvania between 2017 and 2021. During this time, she oversaw the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twitter has suspended the account of the news satire website The Babylon Bee
over an article about US Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine
, according to the website's CEO Seth Dillon. He posted a message from the social media platform saying that The Babylon Bee
violated Twitter's rules "against hateful conduct".
Dillon said the account will be restored in 12 hours, but the countdown will begin when the website deletes the article, something the CEO emphasised the website won't do.
"We're not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it", Dillon wrote.
The Babylon Bee's
article about Rachel Levine parodied an article in USA Today
that named the official Woman of the Year. "The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine", read the headline in The Babylon Bee's
story.
The article then constantly made fun of Rachel Levine, who transitioned to a woman in 2011 and had a sex reassignment surgery in 2014, being born a man.
"Rachel's original name is Richard Levine, but he changed it to Rachel for some strange reason a few years ago. Who cares? Who says a dude as accomplished as this can't be named 'Rachel?' This king doesn't care what people think about him! He often wears a dress, which some people think is weird — but he doesn't care one bit. Come on! Men in India wear dress-type garments, don't they? Since announcing this award, we've been told that Levine actually identifies as a woman. We have still chosen to give the award as his self-identification has no bearing on the truth. Congratulations, Rachel Levine!", the article read.
CEO Seth Dillon has since signalled that he views Twitter's suspension as censorship. In a statement on social media, he said he received messages from people asking "how they can help". Dillon wrote the following:
"I can think of a few ways: 1. Never censor yourself. Insist that 2 and 2 make 4 even if Twitter tries to compel you to say otherwise. Make them ban tens of millions of us".
From 1947 until 1975 members of the LGBTQ community were banned from working in the federal government. Despite the change, people continued to face discrimination
from their employers. Only in 2020 did the US Supreme Court approve a law making it illegal to fire an individual based on their sexual orientation or identity.
