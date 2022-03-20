International
UPDATES: Russian MoD Calls on Kiev to Take Back Order to Militants to Become 'Martyrs of Mariupol'
In Mariupol, which has become a base of operation for the Azov battalion, nationalists prevent the evacuation of the local residents and use civilians as human... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
Servicemen of the Azov regiment take part in a parade on June 15, 2019 in Mariupol. - Sputnik International

UPDATES: Russian MoD Calls on Kiev to Take Back Order to Militants to Become 'Martyrs of Mariupol'

19:44 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 20:21 GMT 20.03.2022)
In Mariupol, which has become a base of operation for the Azov battalion, nationalists prevent the evacuation of the local residents and use civilians as human shields while they launch counter attacks at the advancing Russian forces from hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure.
Over the past three days, the Russian troops helped evacuate 59,304 people, including 139 foreign citizens, from the besieged city to Russia, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

Official Kiev encouraged nationalists in the besieged city to become an "example of resilience," sacrifice themselves so that they would be given the status of "martyrs of Mariupol," according to the Russian MoD. To achieve this goal, they were given the green light to use more than 200,000 of the city residents as "human shields."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
19:46 GMT 20.03.2022
Every Day Nationalists Kill From 80 to 235 Innocent Citizens Who Try to Leave Mariupol - Russian MoD
"There is a terrible humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol as a result of the lawlessness brought about by Ukrainian nationalists. Desperate and mindless bandits, realizing the impossibility of receiving any assistance from Kiev, terrorize those neighborhoods of the city that are still under their control," the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.
Russia receives reliable information showing terrible atrocities committed by the militants, who are at the end of their rope, he noted.
"It has been established that from 80 to 235 innocent citizens die every day at the hands of the Nazis, this is a terrible statistic for the last three days only. These are the people that are trying to leave the city on their own, the militants simply shoot them," Mizintsev said.
He called on the Mariupol authorities to make a "historic choice" and stand up against the bandits in their city and not go to the war tribunal with them.
19:45 GMT 20.03.2022
Russian MoD Says Up to 130,000 Civilians Still Held Hostage in Mariupol, Urges City Authorities to Stand up Against Nationalists
19:44 GMT 20.03.2022
Russian MoD Invites Representatives of UN, OSCE, Red Cross to Accompany Humanitarian Operation Evacuating Mariupol Residents
"To fulfill this task [evacuation], we are also sending an official appeal to the UN, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations, inviting their representatives to accompany this humanitarian operation, as they say, directly 'on the ground,' that is, in the city Mariupol, as part of Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian convoys," the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

He also noted that Russia is insisting on receiving an official written response from Ukraine to all its humanitarian proposals on ensuring the safety of Mariupol residents and the city's infrastructure before 05:00 local time on Monday.
