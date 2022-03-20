Over the past three days, the Russian troops helped evacuate 59,304 people, including 139 foreign citizens, from the besieged city to Russia, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.
Official Kiev encouraged nationalists in the besieged city to become an "example of resilience," sacrifice themselves so that they would be given the status of "martyrs of Mariupol," according to the Russian MoD. To achieve this goal, they were given the green light to use more than 200,000 of the city residents as "human shields."
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
