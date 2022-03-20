https://sputniknews.com/20220320/uk-police-arrest-boyfriend-suspected-of-murdering-teen-city-university-student-1094035576.html
UK Police Arrest Boyfriend Suspected of Murdering Teen City University Student
19-year-old British national Sabita Thanwani was found dead at Arbour House, Clerkenwell, with severe neck injuries. She was a student at City University. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
The UK Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man named Maher Maaroufe on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend and assault on police.According to an official statement, he remains in police custody. Maaroufe is suspected of having murdered Sabita Thanwani, who was found dead with severe neck wounds. The family of the 19-year-old victim was informed of the arrest of the suspect.“I would like to thank everyone for publicising and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe," said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who leads the investigation. "Sabita's family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them."Sabita's body was discovered in the student accommodation on Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect, according to the Daily Mail, was not a student and was known to travel, having links across London and Cambridgeshire. Formal identification is yet to take place.Police have asked to respect the privacy of the victim's family "at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita’s murder."
