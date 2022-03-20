https://sputniknews.com/20220320/uk-government-uses-ads-on-vk-to-spread-its-views-on-ukraine-reports-say-1094022281.html

UK Government Uses Ads on VK to Spread Its Views on Ukraine, Reports Say

UK Government Uses Ads on VK to Spread Its Views on Ukraine, Reports Say

The British authorities have been paying advertising agencies to spread London's view of the situation in Ukraine on the Russian V Kontakte (VK) social media service, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

A new counter-disinformation unit, the Government Information Cell (GIC), which was set up at the direction of British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss before Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, is now working on analysing online and broadcast material to "identify disinformation and tackle it", The Sunday Telegraph said.GIC staff come from the British Foreign Office and the Defence Ministry, as well as the Home Office, Cabinet Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.In the early hours of 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media (the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency in particular), and financial institutions.

