Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally

Donald Trump has dropped several heavy hints in recent months that he is planning a third presidential run in 2024 — while speaking at a series of rallies... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump has promised supporters a triumphant return to the White House in 2024.The former president pleased the crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday night, the latest stop on his American Freedom Tour. "With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country," Trump told the crowd. "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House."Trump stressed that he still did not accept the official result of the 2020 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner, pointing to new revelations of ballot irregularities from several states.During his series of political campaign-style rallies, Trump has repeatedly hinted at a third presidential run in 2024, seizing on widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's administration over the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and soaring energy and fuel prices — caused by its sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

