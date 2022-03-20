https://sputniknews.com/20220320/trump-pledges-2024-return-to-white-house-at-florida-rally-1094036501.html
Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally
Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally
Donald Trump has dropped several heavy hints in recent months that he is planning a third presidential run in 2024 — while speaking at a series of rallies... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T21:00+0000
2022-03-20T21:00+0000
2022-03-20T21:00+0000
donald trump
us
white house
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094037098_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_846b701bb8151828c23fbb84221905b3.jpg
Donald Trump has promised supporters a triumphant return to the White House in 2024.The former president pleased the crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday night, the latest stop on his American Freedom Tour. "With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country," Trump told the crowd. "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House."Trump stressed that he still did not accept the official result of the 2020 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner, pointing to new revelations of ballot irregularities from several states.During his series of political campaign-style rallies, Trump has repeatedly hinted at a third presidential run in 2024, seizing on widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's administration over the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and soaring energy and fuel prices — caused by its sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/trump-says-biden-fails-to-stop-ukraine-crisis-because-he-fears-nuclear-russia-1094026568.html
us
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094037098_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b750e986c50b93438bf688f8e594c6f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
donald trump, us, white house, joe biden
Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally
Subscribe
Donald Trump has dropped several heavy hints in recent months that he is planning a third presidential run in 2024 — while speaking at a series of rallies across the country that resemble a continuation of his 2020 election campaign.
Donald Trump has promised supporters a triumphant return to the White House in 2024.
The former president pleased the crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday night, the latest stop on his American Freedom Tour.
"With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country," Trump told the crowd. "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House."
"You had a president that always put America first," he added. "I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before."
Trump stressed that he still did not accept the official result of the 2020 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner, pointing to new revelations of ballot irregularities from several states.
"We won twice. We did much better the second time, and we may have to do it again," He said.
During his series of political campaign-style rallies, Trump has repeatedly hinted at
a third presidential run
in 2024, seizing on widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's administration over the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and soaring energy and fuel prices — caused by its sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.