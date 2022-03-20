International
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/trump-pledges-2024-return-to-white-house-at-florida-rally-1094036501.html
Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally
Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally
Donald Trump has dropped several heavy hints in recent months that he is planning a third presidential run in 2024 — while speaking at a series of rallies... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T21:00+0000
2022-03-20T21:00+0000
donald trump
us
white house
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094037098_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_846b701bb8151828c23fbb84221905b3.jpg
Donald Trump has promised supporters a triumphant return to the White House in 2024.The former president pleased the crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday night, the latest stop on his American Freedom Tour. "With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country," Trump told the crowd. "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House."Trump stressed that he still did not accept the official result of the 2020 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner, pointing to new revelations of ballot irregularities from several states.During his series of political campaign-style rallies, Trump has repeatedly hinted at a third presidential run in 2024, seizing on widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's administration over the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and soaring energy and fuel prices — caused by its sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/trump-says-biden-fails-to-stop-ukraine-crisis-because-he-fears-nuclear-russia-1094026568.html
us
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094037098_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b750e986c50b93438bf688f8e594c6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, white house, joe biden

Trump Pledges 2024 Return to White House at Florida Rally

21:00 GMT 20.03.2022
© AP Photo / Meg KinnardFormer President Donald Trump arrives at a rally on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump has endorsed two Republicans mounting primary challenges to sitting House members who have been critical of him.
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump has endorsed two Republicans mounting primary challenges to sitting House members who have been critical of him. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
© AP Photo / Meg Kinnard
SubscribeGoogle news
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump has dropped several heavy hints in recent months that he is planning a third presidential run in 2024 — while speaking at a series of rallies across the country that resemble a continuation of his 2020 election campaign.
Donald Trump has promised supporters a triumphant return to the White House in 2024.
The former president pleased the crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday night, the latest stop on his American Freedom Tour.
"With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country," Trump told the crowd. "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House."
"You had a president that always put America first," he added. "I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before."
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
Trump Says Biden Fails to Stop Ukraine Crisis Because He Fears 'Nuclear' Russia
09:54 GMT
Trump stressed that he still did not accept the official result of the 2020 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner, pointing to new revelations of ballot irregularities from several states.
"We won twice. We did much better the second time, and we may have to do it again," He said.
During his series of political campaign-style rallies, Trump has repeatedly hinted at a third presidential run in 2024, seizing on widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's administration over the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and soaring energy and fuel prices — caused by its sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала